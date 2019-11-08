This espresso-based cocktail is the sweet-treat all salted caramel lovers are going crazy for The prefect festive cocktail recipe for Baileys lovers!

Do you love espresso martinis? Well, then do we have a delicious recipe for you! This fancy flat white cocktail with salted caramel Baileys is THE espresso martini upgrade we have all been waiting for. Not only is it perfect for anyone with a cheeky sweet tooth but it's the ideal Christmas cocktail for the upcoming festivities and It's SO simple to make - trust us you have to try.

FANCY FLAT WHITE COCKTAIL WITH SALTED CARAMEL

INGREDIENTS:

30ml Espresso

50ml Baileys Salted Caramel

Whipped Cream on Top with Toasted Marshmallows, Pretzels and Toffee Popcorn

Salted Hazelnut Praline Rim with Caramel Sauce

Units: 0.9

INSTRUCTIONS:

Step 1.

Coat the rim of the glass or cup with caramel sauce.

Step 2.

Dip and rub in crushed praline (add a sprinkling of Maldon salt to the mix) until there is a thick coat around the glass or cup

Step 3.

Add a dollop of the caramel sauce to the bottom of the glass or cup

Step 4.

Add 30ml of strong espresso

Step 5.

Add 100ml hot water

Step 6.

Add 50ml Baileys Salted Caramel

Step 7.

Top with thick whipped cream and place marshmallows on top

Step 8.

Garnish with some toffee caramel popcorn and finish with a drizzle of caramel and sprinkling of crushed praline and pretzels

Top tip: If you have a blow torch at home, toast the marshmallows for an added moment of indulgence! Don’t hold back from adding more of your favourite sweet treats on top….

This recipe is by Baileys. For more recipes like this please go to the website here or to try the cocktail in person, head to the Baileys Treat Bar at Somerset House 13-17 November.

