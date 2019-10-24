Attention Prosecco lovers! Aldi's sell-out 6ltr prosecco is BACK for Christmas The 6-litre bottle of Prosecco sold out in one day last year

Have you ever bought a bottle of Prosecco and known full well that you'll have to go back to the same shop within the hour to purchase another? Well, Aldi has made the decision of whether to purchase one, two, (or eight!) bottles in one go ten times easier by releasing a SIX-litre bottle of Methuselah Prossecco - that's the equivalent of eight 75cl bottles - and just in time for Christmas!

For OG Prosecco fans this may sound familiar as Aldi released the same six-litre bottle last year. However, last year some fizz lovers were met with the disappointment of empty shelves as Aldi's massive bottle of bubbly sold out in just one day! This year the sell-out six-litre bottle is set to return to the store on 1 November and set to be just as popular, so mark the date and practice those weights - this is no normal sized bottle of bubbly, remember!

If you're more of a champagne fan you'll also be able to get your fix this Christmas. Aldi's £12.49 own-brand Veuve Monsigny Champagne is a cult favourite with the store selling over 1.4 million bottles last year. Plus, Aldi released a more premium bottle this year with its Organic Philzot Champagne that is pink in colour with blossom and floral notes - yes, please.

With Aldi's new Methuselah's size you could be wondering how to open the hefty 6litre bottle. Here, Aldi‘s Wine Expert, Mistress of Wine Sam Caporn, has shared some tips on how to safely pop open your bubbly:

Step 1:

Chilling your Methuselah

"We all know that it’s vital to chill your bottle of bubbly before serving, but if you don‘t have the luxury of a completely empty fridge, getting your Methuselah cool can be a little trickier than your average bottle. I’d recommend chilling your Methuselah in a large bucket filled with ice, or leaving it outside if it’s nice and cold, to get that lovely cool fizz."

Step 2:

Popping the cork

"Whether it’s a normal size bottle or a Methuselah – it’s important that you open the bottle safely to avoid any flying corks. For this larger bottle, I’d say this is definitely a two-man job, so grab a pal and first remove the muzzle – but make sure you keep hold of the cork at all times (this is the key to avoiding any accidents)." She continued: "Now its time for a little help from your friends - one of you needs to hold the base of the bottle while the other looks after the neck. Pointing away from the party of people, twist the bottle (and not the cork) until the cork gently loosens."

Step 3:

Pouring the Prosecco

"Again this is a two man-job – so you’ll need a friend - one holding the base and one holding the neck. The main thing is to take it slow to avoid any spills and wastage. Some people like to pour their Methuselah into decanters – but personally I think that takes a bit of the fun (and froth) out of it!"