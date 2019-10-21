Marks & Spencer drops a gin advent calendar for the gin lover in your life and it's EPIC It's Gin o'clock...

With the countdown to Christmas fast approaching we've never had so much choice on how to celebrate the 25 days leading up to the big day. Will you be guzzling down chocolate each morning for breakfast, or will you be unveiling a new lipstick to wear that day? With so many different variations of advent calendars, it's hard to choose but we may have just found THE winner. Marks & Spencer is releasing a gin advent calendar and it is everything we could have wanted for the festive period and more.

MORE: Revealed: The quickest way to visit EVERY top 100 gin bar in the UK

With 24 days full of double shot sized gins and gin liquors you will definitely be staying merry throughout the Christmas period. The calendar contains classic Edingburgh gin and other OG flavours such as London dry gin, Sloe gin and Think pink gin but also comes full of exclusive Christmas flavours such as Edinburgh Christmas gin and four special gin liqueurs such as Edinburgh apple and spice gin liqueur and Edinburgh plum and vanilla gin liqueur - all you need is a stock of tonic water and your good to go!

The 'Gins of Christmas Advent Calendar' comes with the price tag of £100 but with 24 miniature bottles of the spirit and its beautiful re-usable box with pull out draws, it's worth every penny. It's no question that gin is very trendy right now so this calendar will be a hit with almost anyone who likes a tipple and a sure-fire way to earn major brownie points with the gin-obsessive in your life. When else can you justify sampling a new gin every.single.day of the month? Let the festive period be-gin!

OTHER: Revealed: The quickest way to visit EVERY top 100 gin bar in the UK