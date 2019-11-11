Morrisons has launched a glittery chocolate orange gin for Christmas and it's only £10 Chocolate orange fans rejoice!

It's that time of year again where it seems that we are never more than two steps away from a chocolate orange flavoured delight - and trust us, we are not complaining! A classic Christmas favourite, once November hits there are an array of chocolate orange cakes, hot drinks and of course the iconic Terry's Chocolate Oranges everywhere - but this year Morrisons have shaken it up - literally - and introduced a chocolate orange gin liqueur and even better, it's glittery!

MORE: Marks & Spencer drops a gin advent calendar for the gin lover in your life and it's EPIC

Morrison's new chocolate orange gin liqueur comes in a shimmering bronze and gold colour that when shaken sees gold glittering flakes glisten throughout - just think the festive sparkle this gin could add to any Christmas cocktail! The gorgeous bottle is the perfect Christmassy flavour combination which Morrisons describes as: "notes of both zesty oranges and velvety chocolate" The best part? The 50cl bottle of glittery goodness is only £10 - yes, really, so you can stock up on a few of these bad boys without any guilt. However, this £10 pricetag only lasts until November 24 when the price will rise to £12 so be quick if you want to get one at the bargain cost.

But the fun doesn't stop there. Morrisons is also selling three other speical gin liqueurs this Christmas season, including the plum, maple and cinnamon gin liqueur which just sounds like Christmas in a glass. Plus, there will be two more fruity editions, one passionfruit gin liqueur and one orange and rhubarb gin liqueur for those who like a more refreshingly sweet tipple. The only catch is that these other gin liqueur editions do not sparkle like the chocolate orange variation but you can still pick them up for £10 until 24 November, so no worries there. *Runs to Morrisons immediately*...

OTHER: Attention Prosecco lovers! Aldi's sell-out 6ltr prosecco is BACK for Christmas