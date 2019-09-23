This vegan chickpea and cauliflower korma recipe is the perfect meat-free dish for dinner tonight The perfect plant based curry recipe!

It's a common misconception that eating healthy and also eating vegan means you have sacrifice some of your favourite cheeky takeaways. Well, we're here to tell you that curry night can still go on! Chef Ben Whale from The Body Camp has shared with us a vegan take on a traditional Indian korma and trust us, it is JUST as delicious as your local curry house, if not better. This chickpea and cauliflower korma is full of fresh vegetables and spices and perfect if you're trying to cut down your meat consumption - enjoy!

CHICKPEA & CAULIFLOWER KORMA

Serves 4, Preparation time 20 minutes, Cooking time 25 minutes

INGREDIENTS

• 100g/4oz chickpeas, soaked for 8 hours

• Pinch of salt

• Coconut oil, for cooking

• 4 white onions, peeled and thinly sliced

• 8 cloves garlic, peeled and minced

• 2 thumbs of root ginger, peeled and chopped finely

• 8 cardamom pods

• 2 tsp ground cumin

• 2 tsp ground coriander

• 2 tsp turmeric

• 1 tsp chilli powder

• 4 bay leaves

• 4 cloves

• 600ml/1pt vegetable stock

• 2 x 400ml tins coconut milk

• 225g/8oz ground almonds

• 225g/8oz desiccated coconut

• 1 cauliflower, florets chopped and cut into even sizes of your choice

• Handful of ready-prepared baby spinach

• Sprigs of fresh flat-leaf parsley

• Handful of chopped nuts

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Drain your chickpeas, place in a saucepan with a pinch of salt and just enough water to cover. Bring to the boil then cover with a lid and simmer until tender. Alternatively, use a tin of cooked chickpeas.

2. Add a splash of coconut oil to a saucepan, add the sliced onions and sweat off over a gentle heat until they are super soft, then add the garlic and ginger and cook for a further 1 minute.

3. Add all the spices, bay leaves, cloves, and vegetable stock and give it a good mix and cook until the liquid is reduced by half.

4. Once reduced, pour in the coconut milk and reduce again by a third and remove the cardamom pods, bay leaves and cloves, then blend with a stick blender. Stir in the ground almonds and desiccated coconut and simmer gently for 5 minutes.

5. Add the cauliflower and chickpeas to the sauce and simmer for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Finish with a handful of spinach and cook until wilted.

6. To serve, serve the korma warm bowls with freshly cooked rice, sprinkled with fresh parsley and chopped nuts.

The Body Camp Food Bible is published by Body Camp and costs £35. It is available via thebodycamp.com