We all know that once the colder months hit we begin to crave warmer food more than ever but that doesn't mean we have to stick exclusively to soups or hot pots! Here we have the perfect winter salad thanks to Spanish Pesimon, that is bursting full of roasted fruit, vegetables and pulses to keep us warm through the colder months - as well as vitamins to keep up our health. The team at Spanish Persimon says: "Colour, crunch and flavour means that this vibrant vitamin-packed salad, suitable for vegetarians and vegans, is so good. Tip: If you like (and you’re not vegan!) add some crumbled feta cheese."

SPANISH PERSIMON, BEETROOT & TOASTED CHICKPEA SALAD

Serves 2, Preparation time 15 minutes, Cooking time 5 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

For the salad

• 2 Spanish Persimon

• 1 tbsp olive oil

• 1 x 400g tin chickpeas, rinsed and drained

• 40g/1 1/2oz whole almonds

• 1 tsp paprika

• ½ tsp whole cumin seeds or ground cumin

• 75g ready prepared baby spinach leaves

• 2 cooked beetroot (vacuum packed, not in vinegar), sliced

For the dressing

• 1 tbsp olive oil

• 2 tbsp orange juice

• 1 tsp wholegrain mustard

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper

• Handful of mint leaves, to garnish

INSTRUCTIONS:

Step 1.

Cut the Persimon into slices, and then into halves, removing their leafy stems.

Step 2.

Heat the olive oil in a frying pan and add the chickpeas. Cook over a medium heat for 2-3 minutes, and then add the almonds, paprika and cumin. Cook gently for 2-3 minutes, stirring often. Remove from the heat and leave to cool.

Step 3.

Divide the spinach, beetroot and Persimon between 2 serving plates and scatter the chickpeas and almonds on top.

Step 4.

For the dressing, mix the olive oil with the orange juice and mustard. Season and then drizzle over the salad. Serve, scattered with a few fresh mint leaves.

This recipe is from spanishpersimon.co.uk, for more recipes like this go to Spanish Persimon here

