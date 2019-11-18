I'm a Celebrity star Ant McPartlin's three birthday cakes have to be seen to be believed The TV presenter turned 44 over the weekend

A big belated happy birthday to Ant McPartlin! The I'm a Celebrity host celebrated his 44th birthday in the jungle on Sunday and boy did his team lay on a spread. Ant was treated to not one but three incredible cakes for his big day, each spelling a letter in his name. The almighty cakes featured two layers of chocolate sponge and were each packed with a thick cream filling. As if that's not enough, they were decorated with some of Ant's favourite treats including M&Ms, Toblerone and peanuts.

Taking to Ant and Dec's Instagram to share a picture of the decadent surprise, the presenter wrote: "Big thanks to everyone at IAC for my amazing birthday cake! A." And it looks as though the jungle headquarters were filled with plenty of decorations for the occasion, featuring brightly coloured balloons and birthday banners around the room.

Ant was treated to amazing chocolate cakes

Holly Willoughby, who stood in for Ant on I'm A Celebrity last year, was quick to send her good wishes, commenting: "Happy Birthday" followed by a stream of hearts. Other fans wrote: "Happy birthday Ant, enjoy all your favourite sweets," and "Wow looks amazing, happy birthday."

It seems the presenter, who made his triumphant return to the jungle on Sunday after his absence last year, was grateful for all the kind words and actions. In a clip shared to his and Dec's Instagram stories, Ant was seen blowing out his candles to cheers from the team, saying a big "Thank you very much!"

The TV star is in Australia for I'm a Celebrity

Holly stepped in for Ant on I'm A Celebrity last year as he entered rehab for drug and alcohol dependency. But while some fans missed Holly, many were pleased to have Dec's original partner back. One fan wrote: "Will miss @hollywills presenting with Dec but I am so happy that Ant is back doing what he loves," while another added: "No disrespect to @hollywills but welcome back Ant!!! God we've missed you pair." Another couple of I'm a Celebrity fans pretended not to know Ant was back, writing: "Gee, @hollywills looks a bit rough this year," and "@hollywills looks terrible!"

