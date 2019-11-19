This vegan spicy carrot and chickpea soup is the perfect winter warmer

It looks like we've all been neglecting carrots during this current superfood craze but according to nutritionist Julie Montagu: "The doctor was right: carrots are good for your eyesight. They won’t cure pre-existing problems, but they can protect against sight problems caused by a deficiency in vitamin A. And so this is a super-simple soup for those nights when you just can’t be bothered to really cook... But the good news is that it sure is good for you"

SPICY CARROT AND CHICKPEA SOUP

Serves 2, Preparation time 5-6 minutes, plus the Crunchy Chickpeas (if using), Cooking time 14 minutes

INGREDIENTS

For the soup

• 1 tbsp coconut oil

• 5 carrots, trimmed and sliced

• 400ml/14fl oz coconut milk

• 200ml/7fl oz vegetable stock

• 1 tsp ground cumin

• 1 x 400g tin chickpeas, drained and rinsed

• 2 tsp dried chilli flakes

• Small handful fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped, to garnish

For the Crunchy Cumin Chickpeas (makes 6 good handfuls)

• 1 x 400g tin chickpeas, drained and rinsed

• 1 tbsp olive oil

• 1⁄2 tsp sea salt

• 1 tsp ground cumin

• Pinch of cayenne pepper (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS:

Step 1.

Start by making the Crunchy Cumin Chickpeas. These are an optional garnish for the soup but are possibly one of my favourite on-the-go snacks.

Step 2.

Preheat the oven to 200°C, 400°F, Gas 6 and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Step 3.

Put the chickpeas into a bowl and coat

with the olive oil, salt and spices before spreading them out on the baking sheet and roasting them for 15 minutes in the preheated oven. Either serve immediately or leave to cool before storing in an airtight container

Step 4.

To make the soup, melt the coconut oil in a large saucepan over a medium-high heat. Add the carrots and cook for 3 minutes. Pour in the coconut milk and vegetable stock along with the cumin and stir well. Continue to cook for 10 minutes before adding the drained chickpeas. Lower the heat and stir well before mixing in the chilli flakes. Stir for a few more minutes and then whizz to a purée in a food processor or blender.

Step 5.

Serve in bowls, garnished with the parsley and your Crunchy Cumin Chickpeas, if using.

This recipe is by Julie Montagu for more recipes you can buy her book Superfoods Superfast (published by Quadrille £18.99 with photography by Yuki Sugiura) on Amazon now - a collection of 100 energizing recipes to make in 20 minutes or less.

