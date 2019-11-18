This luxury pea and truffle soup recipe is restaurant quality and only takes 20 minutes to cook! Give a warm welcome to this winter warmer

This soup recipe from Sophie Mitchell is the perfect winter warmer to ease into these colder months. Sophie says: ‘This soup is quick to make but is restaurant standard. The key is not to cook the peas too much; this retains their bright green hues and fresh flavour. I decorate this dish with truffled-up goat’s curd and borage flowers. I don’t use edible flowers just because they are in fashion – my grandfather used to decorate his homemade soup with them when I was little, and one of my favourite cookbooks when I was growing up was about cooking with flowers and herbs. They add a bit of magic’

MORE: You need to try this coconut-based leek and cauliflower soup - a twist on an English classic

PEA AND TRUFFLE SOUP

Serves 8, Preparation time 20 minutes, Cooking time 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

• 100g/4oz butter

• 4 shallots, peeled and chopped

• 750ml vegetable stock

• 2 x 500g bags frozen peas

• Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 250g/9oz fresh goat’s curd

• 1 tbsp chopped canned truffles

• 1/2 tsp white truffle oil (Urbani is a good brand)

• Borage flowers, to garnish

INSTRUCTIONS:

STEP 1.

Heat the butter in a large saucepan over a low heat. Once it’s melted, add the shallots and gently fry for 5-10 minutes, being careful not to let them colour. Add the stock and bring to the boil, then add the peas and bring to the boil again.

STEP 2.

Take off the heat and drain the peas, reserving the liquid. Blitz the cooked peas in a blender until smooth. With the blender still running, gradually pour in the reserved liquid until you reach the desired consistency. Season to taste.

STEP 3.

Return the soup to the pan to warm through. Meanwhile, mix the goat’s curd, truffles and truffle oil together in a small bowl.

STEP 4.

To serve, ladle the soup into bowls and add a few dollops of the goat’s curd mixture to each. Scatter over the flowers and serve.

This recipe is by Sophie Mitchell. Please find more recipes in Chef on a Diet, by Sophie Michell, published by Kyle Books, £14.99. For more on Sophie, visit sophiemichell.com

OTHER: Ready for soup season? This butternut squash and coconut soup recipe is perfect