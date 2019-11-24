Eamonn Holmes has shared a glimpse into how he likes to relax at home on a Saturday night, with one of his favourite takeaway foods - pizza! He did, however, send a complaint to Pizza Hut, for using single-use plastic in their packaging. Sharing a picture of his dinner, he wrote: "The Vegetable Supreme was just that @pizzahutuk. [But] the plastic triangle is just unnecessary and bad for the planet. Please just #ditchtheplastic."

Eamonn enjoyed a night in on Saturday!

It appears that Eamonn may have been making a healthier choice with his veggie pizza, too, since personal trainer Fit With Frank wrote: "Glad to see you took my advice re: vegetables Mr H. I'm a dominos over Pizza Hut man though myself!" Another fan joked: "Eamonn. First Orange Twirl now pizza! Is this your new health kick?" and a further asked, "I'm guessing Ruth is out for the day lol!"

Eamonn loves a cosy night in, and in September revealed that he had shared a takeaway with close friend Saira Khan while Ruth was away at a spa. He shared a photo of the two holding up curry, rice and naan bread with a typically cheeky caption that read: "Saturday Night Takeaway with my favourite Indian ….. and Saira Khan."

Indulgences aside, the beloved This Morning star recently announced some exciting news, revealing that he's launched his own podcast covering one of his biggest passions - football. Called A Pint with Eamonn and the Gaffers, it will see the much-loved presenter chat to legendary football managers in pubs across Britain.

He said of his new project: "I'm passionate about football and have so many memories of watching the big matches in the pub. Sharing a pint with some of the men who were in charge of the teams was such an honour. They offered so much insight to their careers – plus some big opinions on the current Premier League season too. I really hope this new podcast helps unite football fans in their love of the game and reminds them how much fun it can be watching the big matches down the local."