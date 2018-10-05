Eamonn Holmes posts rare photo with his mum - and even shares one of her recipes The This Morning presenter revealed one of his favourite childhood recipes

Eamonn Holmes celebrated his mum Josie on Friday by sharing one of her unique recipes on This Morning. The TV presenter enlisted chef John Torode to cook his mother's Irish Stew live on the daytime TV show - but admitted it didn't quite live up to the one Josie makes.

The 58-year-old shared a rare photo alongside his mum on Instagram on Friday morning, telling fans: "My mum's recipe for Irish Stew is the subject for cookery on today's This Morning. #Josie'sStew." The proud son also wrote on Twitter: "Stew time next on @thismorning... This is Irish Stew with a Curry twist as proposed by my Mum."

Eamonn Holmes shared a rare photo with his mum

Although Josie didn't join her son on the show to present the recipe, Masterchef judge John Torode was on hand to demonstrate how to prepare the classic dish, which has been given a unique twist with a hint of spice. And Eamonn revealed he would be going to his mum's house for lunch on Saturday to enjoy her version, which he claimed tasted better to the one John cooked up.

According to John, to cook a great stew the meat has to be cooked long and slow. But you want it to be moist and succulent, so he recommends only using chunks like shin, cheek or tail that have plenty of sinew and a little fat so the meat stays together and is moist, not dry and stringy.

John Torode cooked Josie's recipe on This Morning

Eamonn has a close bond with his mum, who turns 90 this year, but recently admitted that she sometimes scolds him after he hosts any particularly risqué segments or interviews. Speaking to Sunday Express magazine, he confessed: "She rings me and says, 'Son, that programme is disgusting.'"

The TV host also said he'd led a more "sheltered" life than his wife, and Ruth was more "bawdy" than people expect. "I led a very sheltered Catholic life. People look at my wife and think she is demure and ladylike," Eamonn said. "But she's had a rough Army upbringing. She likes bawdiness."

