Ruth Langsford reveals exciting This Morning news for her and Eamonn Holmes The presenters are gearing up for a change

They're morning TV favourites and now fans can celebrate as Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes are going to be on our screens for even longer in the New Year.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford reveal exciting plans for her and Eamonn Holmes

Speaking on Tuesday's Loose Women, Ruth revealed that she and husband Eamonn will be featuring on This Morning for an extra half an hour as of January.

MORE: Ruth Langsford reveals her dealbreaker for Eamonn Holmes when they started dating

The 59-year-old said: "Yes this is the new daytime schedule which starts in January [when] we all come back after Christmas." She continued: "It's what ITV daytime does best, which is live television with no breaks. So the idea is that each show hands to the other and it's just rolling shows throughout daytime, so we want you to stay with us from 6am right through because it's all fantastic!"

MORE: Cat Deeley and husband Patrick Kielty look loved-up on rare date night

Ruth and Eamonn will host the popular morning show on a Friday from 10am, rather than 10.30am previously, until 12.30pm, allowing extra time for the presenting duo to discuss and present more real-life stories, debates and celebrity guests. Ruth has been a presenter on ITV's magazine show since 1999 as a guest presenter before co-hosting alongside Philip Schofield in 2006. Later that year, Ruth's then partner and former Sky News presenter Eamonn was hired alongside her and the two have been co-hosting the Friday show ever since.

Eamonn and Ruth have been presenters on This Morning for over ten years

The husband and wife also present the show during the school holidays and when regular hosts Holly and Phil are absent. The change to the This Morning running time comes as a part of ITV's recent plan to alter their morning television timetable. As of January 6, mornings on ITV will be fully live and have a different timing schedule.

Good Morning Britain will run from 6am to 9am, extending by half an hour, before Lorraine commences at 9am for its usual running time of an hour. This Morning will then begin live from 10am and run until 12.30pm, with Loose Women running afterwards for its usual duration of an hour from 12.30pm until 1.30pm.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.