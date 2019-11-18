He's best known for chatting away on the This Morning sofa and now, Eamonn Holmes is taking his conversation to a whole new realm. Combining two of his greatest passions - football and talking - the TV host has launched his very own podcast. And fans are going to love it. The podcast, A Pint with Eamonn and the Gaffers, will see the much-loved presenter cosy up to legendary football managers in pubs across Britain.

The 59-year-old said: "I'm passionate about football and have so many memories of watching the big matches in the pub.

"Sharing a pint with some of the men who were in charge of the teams was such an honour. They offered so much insight to their careers – plus some big opinions on the current Premier League season too. I really hope this new podcast helps unite football fans in their love of the game and reminds them how much fun it can be watching the big matches down the local."

The football-mad This Morning co-host also revealed his favourite spot to watch the game. "There really is no place like the Great British pub," he said. "It's a unique place where people have come together for hundreds of years and is a place where memories, and now podcasts, are made. It's also the place where we tend to be the most vocal about our teams and their rivals. So, where better to sit down for a chat with some of the biggest names in the game?"

Eamonn has launched his new podcast, A Pint with Eamonn and the Gaffers

Guests on the podcast will include gaffers Sam Allardyce, Stuart Pearce and Martin O'Neil, who will speak candidly about their highs, lows and unforgettable experiences in British football. The first episode, which is available now, was recorded at the award-winning Chandos Arms in North London, and will see Eamonn chatting with Martin O'Neil.

The news of Eamonn's new venture comes after his wife Ruth Langsford revealed she and Eamonn would be staying on our TV screens for longer after the New Year. Speaking on Loose Women, Ruth revealed the pair will feature on This Morning for an extra half an hour as of January. Meaning an even busier schedule for Eamonn! Eamonn's podcast, which is sponsored by Heineken, is available now on iTunes, Spotify and other major podcast platforms.

