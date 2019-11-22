Peter Andre's wife Emily makes most incredible birthday cake for son Theo

Peter Andre and his wife Emily MacDonagh are celebrating their son Theodore's third birthday. And in honour of the special occasion, Emily made an incredible Toy Story-themed birthday cake - amazing! Taking to his Instagram page on Friday, Peter shared a snap of the delicious creation and gushed: "Happy 3rd birthday my beautiful boy. Love you Theo soooooo much. Cake made by Emily." [sic] The couple, who married in 2015, are also doting parents to their five-year-old daughter Amelia.

Peter Andre shared this photo of the birthday cake

Meanwhile, Peter's fans were full of praise for the birthday cake, with one writing underneath: "Emily is talented! Happy birthday Theo!" Another remarked: "Wow Emily you're so talented happy birthday Theo x." A third post read: "Happy birthday and GREAT cake!!" Another follower stated: "Wow well done Emily. Very talented." A fifth fan said: "Happy birthday to your little boy the cake is amazing xx."

Both Peter and Emily avoid showing their children's faces on social media, with the Australian singer previously revealing that it was his wife's decision not to post photos of their faces. "There are some parents that don't want to do it and you've got to respect that as well," the star told Closer magazine. "Emily's one of those parents that doesn't want it so I've got to respect that." He added: "I still get away with little things... There's been times where I've posted stuff and you can't really see the kids' faces.

"Milly and Theo, they're just so cute. See, I post photos of them because I'm proud of them and of these beautiful moments, and you want to show everyone just like 99% of the world does on Facebook - they put pictures on of their kids because they're proud of them. I love doing that but I also understand that not everyone wants that so I've got to respect that. I get it."

