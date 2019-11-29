This spiced rhubarb and cream cocktail is set to be a huge Christmas hit! The perfect Christmas party cocktail

Christmas party season is upon us and we all know what that means. It's time to whip out the fancy spirits and cocktail shakers and indulge in a luxury cocktail experience - because why not? This Rhubarb Cream Cocktail recipe is the perfect winter treat bursting with seasonal spices like nutmeg, cinnamon and cloves as well as a rhubarb flavoured gin to add the right amount of sweetness - a must-have for your next Christmas party!

RHUBARB CREAM COCKTAIL

INGREDIENTS:

40ml Slingsby Rhubarb Gin

75ml Nutmeg and Clove spiced 50:50 Cream & Milk Mix

1 Egg White

15ml Simple Syrup

Cinnamon Dust

INSTRUCTIONS:

Step 1

Combine milk and cream in a 50:50 ratio

Step 2

Grate nutmeg and clove and leave for 3 hours in the fridge. Use within 2 days.

Step 3

Add all ingredients in a shaker.

Step 4

Shake and strain into a coupe glass.

Step 5

Sprinkle the top with cinnamon dust.

This recipe is from Slingsby Gin, for more recipes like this please click here.

