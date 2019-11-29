Christmas party season is upon us and we all know what that means. It's time to whip out the fancy spirits and cocktail shakers and indulge in a luxury cocktail experience - because why not? This Rhubarb Cream Cocktail recipe is the perfect winter treat bursting with seasonal spices like nutmeg, cinnamon and cloves as well as a rhubarb flavoured gin to add the right amount of sweetness - a must-have for your next Christmas party!
RHUBARB CREAM COCKTAIL
INGREDIENTS:
40ml Slingsby Rhubarb Gin
75ml Nutmeg and Clove spiced 50:50 Cream & Milk Mix
1 Egg White
15ml Simple Syrup
Cinnamon Dust
INSTRUCTIONS:
Step 1
Combine milk and cream in a 50:50 ratio
Step 2
Grate nutmeg and clove and leave for 3 hours in the fridge. Use within 2 days.
Step 3
Add all ingredients in a shaker.
Step 4
Shake and strain into a coupe glass.
Step 5
Sprinkle the top with cinnamon dust.
This recipe is from Slingsby Gin, for more recipes like this please click here.
