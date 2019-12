The unexpected dish that the Queen likes to eat for breakfast revealed Would you eat this surprising breakfast food?

The Queen has never been short of surprises when it comes to food and drink. The British monarch has long praised the power of tea and toast, enjoys meals that cost as little as £2.50 and once even made a builder a cup of tea at Buckingham Palace! Most surprising of all, however, is the very controversial dish that she enjoys both for breakfast and as a late-night snack - a food that has left her fans quite divided. Forget avocado on toast and read on to discover the dish that has caused quite a stir...

The Queen's favourite food has been revealed in Dinner at Buckingham Palace, a book based on the diaries and personal recollections of royal servant Charles Oliver. An extract told how the Queen "has been partial to kippers since the war years" when she and Princess Margaret were at Windsor Castle. The royal sisters were wandering around the castle when they came across a "compelling aroma".

The Queen is a fan of kippers and smoked haddock

The anecdote revealed: "Fascinated, they traced the smell to its source and found themselves outside the private kitchen of Mrs Alice Bruce, then housekeeper at the castle. They politely knocked on the door and were welcomed into the old-fashion kitchen with its great iron oven range – and its frying kippers. Mrs Bruce gave the princesses their first taste of kipper, and showed them how to cook the fish as well.

"Kippers, in a number of uncomplicated variations, have remained a favourite with the Queen ever since – for breakfast, as a savoury or a late-night supper. The queen is also fond of smoked haddock as a breakfast dish."

MORE: How royals have bravely overcome their secret health battles

Charles Oliver worked for the royal family his entire life, born the son of a palace servant, also named Charles. His memories and anecdotes were compiled into a book and edited by Paul Fishman and Fiorella Busoni. The book also features recipes for dishes that the Queen and her family enjoy.

The monarch is "absolutely a chocoholic"

Former royal chef Darren McGrady has previously spoken to HELLO! about what it was like to cook for the monarch. Darren, who worked at Buckingham Palace for 11 years, revealed that the Queen is not really a foodie at heart but she was "absolutely a chocoholic". "Anything we put on the menu that had chocolate on, she would choose, especially chocolate perfection pie," said Darren.

MORE: Prince George provokes giggles as he makes Christmas puddings in new video

"For a first course she loved the Gleneagles pâté, which is smoked salmon, trout and mackerel. She loved using ingredients off the estate and so if we had salmon from Balmoral from the River Dee, she'd have that, it was one of her favourites. For a main course she loved game, things like Gaelic steak, fillet steak with a mushroom whisky sauce, especially if we did it with venison."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.