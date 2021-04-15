The Queen's breakfast routine revealed in intimate portrait by Prince Philip Cereal, yoghurt, toast and marmalade are amongst the monarch's favourites

Prince Philip's intimate portrait of The Queen at breakfast gives us a rare insight into what the monarch enjoys for her first meal of the day, as told through the eyes of her late husband.

READ: The Queen's daily diet: The monarch's breakfast, lunch and dinner revealed

The Duke of Edinburgh, who sadly passed away on 9 April at Windsor Castle, had a creative side explored through painting and experimenting with cooking. He captured the Queen in an intimate breakfast setting in an oil painting dating back to 1965.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Surprising foods the royals never eat

In the scene, Her Majesty looks relaxed whilst reading a newspaper. A toasted loaf, pot of jam, teapot, and what appears to be a bowl of fruit and yoghurt surround her on the breakfast table.

MORE: How to make the Queen's favourite lemon drizzle cake

The Queen at Breakfast as painted by Prince Philip

What was The Queen and Prince Philip's breakfast routine?

Each morning, the Queen's husband would seat himself ready for breakfast at a table laid out by Palace servants in keeping with royal habits.

Just to Her Majesty's left is a radio. The duke would expect to see his old Roberts radio positioned exactly on his right, just between the yoghurt and the fruit bowl.

BAKING: How to bake the Queen's carrot cake! See the recipe by Buckingham Palace chefs

The monarch and her husband were married in 1947

Married for 73 years, the couple stuck to an orderly morning routine. Breakfast was served at 8:30 am each day in the Queen’s private, first-floor dining room overlooking Buckingham Palace’s garden.

What does the Queen eat for breakfast?

House and Garden reported that the Queen always starts her day with Earl Grey and a side of biscuits alongside her corgis. She then takes her main breakfast which often consists of cereal, yoghurt, toast and marmalade.

The Queen also likes fish for breakfast, as revealed in Dinner at Buckingham Palace, a book based on the diaries and personal recollections of royal servant Charles Oliver. An extract told how the Queen "has been partial to kippers since the war years" when she and Princess Margaret were at Windsor Castle.

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth's most unusual eating habits revealed

"Kippers, in a number of uncomplicated variations, have remained a favourite with the Queen ever since – for breakfast, as a savoury or a late-night supper. The queen is also fond of smoked haddock as a breakfast dish."

The Queen and Prince Philip enjoying dining together

Former royal chef Darren McGrady previously told HELLO! that a red leather-bound book of menus, written in French, would be sent up to the Queen each week, containing a wide variety of recipes. "We prepared the menus three days ahead so we could get the food in," said Darren.

Prince Philip's portrait of The Queen is currently held by the Royal Collection Trust, owned by Her Majesty.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.