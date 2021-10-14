We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

A new detail about the Queen's diet has emerged that we think is so endearing. In a book What a thing to say to The Queen by Thomas Blaike, the author reveals all kinds of snippets about royal mealtimes and one revelation about her Majesty is particularly interesting.

MORE: The Queen's daily diet revealed by former royal chefs

Writing about the monarch's food preferences, The Lady's Manners and Etiquette Expert, Thomas, recalls something the late Prince Philip said about his wife.

Loading the player...

WATCH: What the Queen eats in a day

The author reveals: "If it was customary to have porridge at every meal," Prince Philip once said, "Lilibet would have it."

Well, we did not know this! What a surprise to learn of the Queen's love of porridge. We agree – it's a delicious and nutritious breakfast, which is pleasant at any time of day. One is rather on board with Her Majesty.

Porridge is said to be one of the Queen's favourite foods

In the same book, we discover another quirky story about the Queen's breakfast habits.

Thomas writes: "Nancy Reagan was surprised to find that the route to the terrace where she had been invited to breakfast with the Queen at Windsor was through the royal bedroom. But the boxes of cereal stumped her completely. 'What do I do?' she asked Prince Charles, who said, 'Just help yourself.'"

MORE: Princess Anne’s favourite dessert will only cost you 10p

READ: Kate Middleton's Starbucks coffee order is healthier than you think

What a thing to say to The Queen, £7.48, Amazon

The monarch's breakfast is a source of fascination to many – did you know that the mother-of-four enjoys a pre-breakfast each day?

House and Garden reported that the Queen starts her day with Earl Grey tea – minus milk and sugar – and a side of biscuits alongside her dogs. She then takes her main breakfast in her private dining room in Buckingham Palace; cereal, yoghurt, toast and marmalade are said to be the mother-of-four's favourites.

The Queen likes a cup of Earl Grey in the mornings

The Queen also likes fish for breakfast, as revealed in Dinner at Buckingham Palace, a book based on the diaries and personal recollections of royal servant Charles Oliver.

An extract told how the Queen "has been partial to kippers since the war years" when she and Princess Margaret were at Windsor Castle. He wrote: "Kippers, in a number of uncomplicated variations, have remained a favourite with the Queen ever since – for breakfast, as a savoury or a late-night supper. The queen is also fond of smoked haddock as a breakfast dish."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.