It was Ellie Goulding's 33rd birthday in late December and her friends sure didn't let the Christmas festivities - or the singer's busy schedule - overshadow her big day. A group of the hitmaker's closest pals surprised the newlywed with some fun birthday celebrations on Tuesday night at Mildreds, her favourite vegan restaurant in London to ensure that she got all the birthday attention she deserved - and a yummy meal as well.

Photo: Instagram @elliegoulding

The star celebrated her birthday in the popular vegan and vegetarian chain, complete with a three-course meal, an epic cake and, of course plenty of bubbly, all set in one of the restaurant's private rooms. The party got to choose from the infamous Mildreds menu with guests tucking into classics such as the beetroot and white bean burger and tofu and pak choy noodles amongst other delicious veggies dishes.

Photo: @jamalzulfigar

Taking to her personal Instagram account, Ellie posted a series of stories documenting the fun-filled evening. Posing with a large, multi-tiered cake with huge candles, the Love Me Like You Do singer wrote: "Thank you @hannahsuzzannelove @jamalzulfigar for organising a little Bday surprise at my favourite veggie spot Mildreds" whilst also thanking another friend for the "epic cake".

Mildreds has long been one of Ellie's favourite restaurants. Speaking to the Evening Standard in 2014, the star said Mildreds was some of the best food she had eaten in London, saying: "I’m vegetarian I eat in a lot of Indian restaurants because they are so veggie-friendly, and I’ve had some incredible meals at Mildreds in Soho." This also leads us to believe that Ellie's birthday meal was most likely at the Soho branch, however, they also have restaurants in Camden, Dalston and King's Cross too. Mildreds will also be going all vegan for Veganuary, replacing the Halloumi burger with a mock duck Ban Mi which will also replace the burger in its new epic lunch meal-deal - and the chances are you might just bump into Ellie there, too. It's a win, win!

