These Vegan pulled 'pork' sliders taste just like the real thing - and they come with Vegan slaw The ultimate jackfruit burger recipe

Jackfruit is seriously a game-changer when it comes to creating vegan “meat”. You can usually find it at Asian grocery stores or online, but ensure you get the young green jackfruit in water or brine, not the syrupy one! Impress your friends and family with these smokey BBQ ‘Pork’ Sliders.

BBQ PULLED ‘PORK’ SLIDERS WITH COLESLAW

Serves 2, Preparation time 25-30 minutes, Cooking time 15-20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

• 1 x 560g tin young green jackfruit in brine or water

• 1 onion, peeled and chopped

• 1 clove garlic, crushed

• 1 tbsp peanut oil

• 3 tbsp BBQ sauce

• 1-2 tsp liquid smoke

• 1 tsp molasses or black treacle

• 1 1/2 tsp onion powder

• ½ tsp ground nutmeg

• 2 tsp smoked paprika

• 125ml/4 1/2fl oz vegetable stock

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

For the cashew mayo

• 125g/4 1/2oz (1 cup) cashews, soaked for 3-6 hours

• 175ml/6fl oz soya milk

• 4 tbsp olive oil

• 1 tbsp maple syrup or coconut nectar

• 1 tsp onion powder

• 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

• Salt, to taste

• Water, if needed

To serve

• 250g/9oz shredded carrots, cabbage and onion

• 3-4 buns of choice

• Fried onions (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS:

Step 1.

Prepare the cashew mayo by blending the ingredients in a high-speed blender for a few minutes until no lumps remain.

Step 2.

Mix together the shredded carrots, cabbage and onions and the cashew mayo in a bowl until well coated. Set the coleslaw mix aside in the refrigerator.

Step 3.

Drain and rinse the jackfruit. Slice or pull off the hard ‘core’ centre of the chunks of jackfruit, leaving the sinewy edges.

Step 4.

In a large frying pan, fry the onion and garlic in the peanut oil until fragrant. Add the jackfruit, BBQ sauce, liquid smoke, molasses, onion powder, spices and a few tbsp of the stock to prevent it sticking to the pan. Simmer over a medium-high heat and, using a fork, begin to gently ‘pull’ the jackfruit until it shreds.

Step 5.

Slowly add the rest of the stock and keep stirring. Don’t pull the jackfruit too much as it could become a little sloppy. You still want it slightly chunky.

Step 6.

Cover with a lid and simmer on a low heat for 3 minutes then remove from the heat.

Step 7.

Warm the buns up in the oven or microwave. To assemble, slice a bun in half and layer the base with the coleslaw mix. Spoon the ‘pulled jackfruit’ on top and finish with fried onions, if using, and top with the other half of the bun

This recipe is by Sam Murphy from her book So Beautifully Real (published by Blink Publishing, RRP £16.99) Keep up to date with Sam on Instagram

