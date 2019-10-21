Ellie Goulding sets the record straight on whether she'll be starting a family soon After Ellie Goulding's wedding to Caspar Jopling, there's one question she keeps getting asked...

Two months on and we're still not over Ellie Goulding's incredible wedding! And as soon as you're married, the immediate question on everyone's lips is: when will you be starting a family? As well as touring for nearly ten years, the Love Me Like You Do singer has recently performed with Andrea Bocelli on the new single Return to Love and enjoyed a sun-soaked honeymoon, so it comes as no surprise that she has told fans having kids isn't at the top of her agenda.

When asked if she was planning on having babies anytime soon on Instagram, the star's immediate reaction was "not particularly." She spoke out about how there is an expectation that women will have kids, writing: "As you can imagine it's been a non stop question. I hate being made to feel like that's what I'm supposed to be doing on this earth. I guess technically I am. But I see things differently in today's world."

The 32-year-old tied the knot with her art dealer beau Caspar Jopling, 27, in front of a star-studded guest list in York back in August. The couple have been dating since 2017 and announced their engagement in The Times in August 2018. Casper also shared a beautiful photo of Ellie with her ring to Instagram with the cute caption: "I get to spend the rest of my life with this truly extraordinary and beautiful, beautiful person. No one has ever made me feel more full of life, knowledge, happiness, or love. Hope, passion, confidence, and more love. There is no one I have ever been more complete with and there is no one I will ever feel more complete with. I look forward to a lifetime of exploring the world together, crying with laughter at stupid jokes, chatting into the early hours of the morning about art, music, the world, and the future. I love you Elena. And thank you to all of you that have sent such loving messages today."

