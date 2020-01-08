Apple-Vegan-Salad-Jar

You need to try this Vegan salad jar recipe - the latest plant-based craze

It comes complete with a Vegan salad dressing too

Who said salads have to be boring? Vegan salad jars are the latest plant-based craze that adds a little fun to your lunchtime and they look great too. This gala apple Vegan salad jar recipe by Great British Apples even comes with a Vegan salad dressing recipe

GALA APPLE VEGAN SALAD JAR 

Serves 2, Preparation time 20-25 minutes, plus overnight soaking

INGREDIENTS

• 1 x 400g tin chickpeas, rinsed and drained 

• 1 Gala apple, cut into matchsticks 

• 1 large carrot, peeled then grated or spiralised 

• 2-4 Cos lettuce leaves, rinsed

For the dressing

• 125g/4 1/2oz cashew nuts, soaked overnight and drained

• A medium-sized bunch of fresh basil

• 4 large sprigs of fresh tarragon

• ½ clove garlic, peeled

• Juice of 1 lemon, plus a little extra if needed

• 8-10 tbsp cold water 

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper 

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1. 

Add all the dressing ingredients to a blender and whizz until smooth. Add a little more water if needed to achieve a creamy consistency. Adjust seasoning to taste. 

Step 2. 

Mix the chickpeas with the apple matchsticks, adding a squeeze of lemon to stop the apple from discolouring.

Step 3. 

Spoon the dressing into the bottom of 2 jars, top with chickpeas and apple matchsticks, followed by the carrot. Finish by sliding a Cos leaf or 2down the side of each jar.

This recipe is from Great British Apples. For more recipe inspiration, visit greatbritishapples.co.uk

