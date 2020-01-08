You need to try this Vegan salad jar recipe - the latest plant-based craze

Who said salads have to be boring? Vegan salad jars are the latest plant-based craze that adds a little fun to your lunchtime and they look great too. This gala apple Vegan salad jar recipe by Great British Apples even comes with a Vegan salad dressing recipe
GALA APPLE VEGAN SALAD JAR
Serves 2, Preparation time 20-25 minutes, plus overnight soaking
INGREDIENTS
• 1 x 400g tin chickpeas, rinsed and drained
• 1 Gala apple, cut into matchsticks
• 1 large carrot, peeled then grated or spiralised
• 2-4 Cos lettuce leaves, rinsed
For the dressing
• 125g/4 1/2oz cashew nuts, soaked overnight and drained
• A medium-sized bunch of fresh basil
• 4 large sprigs of fresh tarragon
• ½ clove garlic, peeled
• Juice of 1 lemon, plus a little extra if needed
• 8-10 tbsp cold water
• Salt and freshly ground black pepper
INSTRUCTIONS
Step 1.
Add all the dressing ingredients to a blender and whizz until smooth. Add a little more water if needed to achieve a creamy consistency. Adjust seasoning to taste.
Step 2.
Mix the chickpeas with the apple matchsticks, adding a squeeze of lemon to stop the apple from discolouring.
Step 3.
Spoon the dressing into the bottom of 2 jars, top with chickpeas and apple matchsticks, followed by the carrot. Finish by sliding a Cos leaf or 2down the side of each jar.
This recipe is from Great British Apples. For more recipe inspiration, visit greatbritishapples.co.uk
