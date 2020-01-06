This is the vegan meal Ricky Gervais, Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt ate at the Golden Globes The awards show went completely Vegan for 2020

It's that time of year again, award season is upon us and we get to witness some of the biggest names in Hollywood take to the red carpet and stun with their enviable fashion looks. However, what we rarely get to witness during award season is what goes on behind the scenes, including what's on the menu for the evening. Kicking off award season, the Golden Globes served a completely plant-based menu for the first time ever and it was something pretty special. A special way to mark Veganuary, wouldn't you say?!

For starter; a chilled, golden beet soup with chervil and amaranth

The 2020 Golden Globes menu consisted of a chilled golden beet soup with chervil and amaranth for the starter. Whilst for the main, attendees were treated to king oyster mushrooms (as an ode to scallops), on a bed of wild-mushroom risotto and accompanied with roasted purple and green brussel sprouts, globe carrots and pea tendrils. Dessert was Micheal's own plant-based take on a traditional Opera cake - yes, please!

Guests were treated to king oyster mushrooms with wild-mushroom risotto and brussel sprouts for their main

Speaking to CNN, Matthew Morgan, the executive chef at the Beverly Hilton, revealed that this was a last-minute menu change for the Golden Globes as the orginal menu included a fish dish. He said: "We had the menu with fish. Then we got together with the HFPA and they wanted to make this change to send a good message."

Dessert was a plant-based take on a traditional Opera cake

However, it wasn't too much of a stretch for the chef as the first course was already vegan and the main course already came equipped with a vegan option. Yet Matthew did comment on how HFPA president, Lorenzo Soria, was initially sceptical that he could pull off a risotto without the parmesan. Lorenzo admitted he was quickly proved wrong, confessing: "I have to say, it’s delicious."

In 2018 Vegetarians had the option of stuffed butternut squash with chickpeas and vegetables

This makes a change from previous years as in 2018 and 2019's menus guests were served sea bass for a main, whilst 2017 attendees tucked into a filet mignon. In 2016 guests were presented with a fillet and steelhead trout and in 2015 saw a fillet and Artic char. However, there has always been vegetarian options, such in 2018 where veggies were treated to stuffed honey nut squash with hummus, rainbow chard, chickpeas, hummus, rainbow chard, chickpeas, quinoa, raisins and sunflower sprouts. Have the Golden Globes kicked off a trend in award show menus for the future? Only time will tell, but we're so board!

