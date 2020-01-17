Love avocado toast? This maple bacon avo toast recipe is the ultimate brunch upgrade

Either we all know an avocado toast lover, or we are one. The popular brunch order has taken the world by storm but now we have found the ultimate upgrade. Perfect for a tasty weekend brunch for two, this avocado toast recipe with maple bacon is the avo toast variation you never knew you needed.

AVOCADO AND MAPLE BACON ON TOAST

Serves 2, Ready in 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS FOR AVOCADO TOAST WITH MAPLE BACON

• 4 rashers smoked bacon

• Drizzle of olive oil

• 1 extra large, or 2 small, avocados

• Squeeze of lime juice

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 2 large slices sourdough bread

• 2 tbsp maple syrup

• Lime wedges, to serve

INSTRUCTIONS FOR AVOCADO TOAST WITH MAPLE BACON

Step 1.

Dice the rashers of smoked bacon and add to a cold frying pan with a little drizzle of olive oil. Fry, stirring, over a medium-high heat for 8-10 minutes or until crispy.

Step 2.

Meanwhile, scoop the flesh from the 1 extra large or 2 small avocados and mash with a squeeze of lime juice and some salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Step 3.

Toast the slices of sourdough bread and top with the avocado mix.

Step 4.

Stir the maple syrup through the bacon in the frying pan and let it bubble for 1 minute then spoon over the avocado. Serve with lime wedges.

This recipe is from Quick + Simple = Delicious by Emily Kydd, with photography by Louise Hagger, for more information or recipes like this, you can order the book here.

