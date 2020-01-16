There's not much we love more than scrolling through celebrity chefs' Instagram photos drooling over their delicious recipes. Just about every food picture Nigella Lawson posts makes us feel ravenous and her latest dish is no different. On Thursday, the TV star shared a picture of her Speedy Seafood Supper bursting with vibrant Mediterranean colours. We also couldn't help notice her fabulous almond-hued casserole dish, which is just the cookware we need for all those throw-it-in-the-pan weekday meals. We're guessing Nigella's gorgeous pan is by high-end brand Le Creuset – but you'll love us, as we've found a great bargain alternative at Argos!

Nigella's almond dish may well be Le Creuset's Signature Shallow Casserole, made from cast iron, which is easy-grip, easy-clean, has a toughened enamel interior and a heat resistant, stainless steel knob on the lid. It's suitable for any hob type and priced at £210 or £235 according to dish size. The dish is currently out of stock.

Not all of us can afford £200 on a pan, so take a look at this amazing lookalike from high street store Argos. The three Litre Cast Iron Shallow Casserole Dish is almost identical, also made from cast iron and is currently on sale at just £22.50, reduced from £45. That's about a ninth of the price, which is frankly incredible.

The Argos Home dish is suitable for soups, stews, chillies, casseroles, curries – you name it. The shop's website says the cast iron finish distributes and retains heat evenly, is oven safe up to 240°C and is suitable on hob types: electric, gas, ceramic, induction, solid hotplates and halogen.

Who's off to Argos?