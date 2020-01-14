Chris Hemsworth's nutritionist shares his epic vegan breakfast burrito recipe

When you’re doing breakfast on the run, it helps if it comes in its own packaging! This plant-based Breakfast Burrito by Simon Hill, will roll with you and keep you going until lunchtime. Tried and test by the one and only Chris Hemsworth, this delicious vegan burrito is also available on the actor's new fitness app Centr which he has created alongside Simon.

SPICY TEMPEH BREAKFAST BURRITO

PREP 5MIN, COOK 5MIN, SERVES 2

INGREDIENTS

2 tsp olive oil

200g plain tempeh sliced

1⁄2 red onion grated

1 garlic clove crushed

2 roma tomatoes diced

1⁄4 lime juiced

1 jalapeno chilli finely sliced

salt & pepper, to taste

1⁄2 avocado sliced

2 sprigs of fresh coriander roughly chopped

1 small (40g) wholegrain wrap or tortilla (or gluten free)

INSTRUCTIONS:

Step 1.

Heat oil in a frypan on medium heat and cook tempeh for a few minutes until browned. Set aside.

Step 2.

In a small bowl, mix together onion, garlic, tomatoes, lime juice and jalapeno and season to taste.

Step 3.

Partially heat the tortillas in the frypan for a few seconds, remove from heat and top them with tempeh, tomato mix, avocado and fresh coriander.

Step 4.

Fold the tortilla in half, and then half again and use your fingers to tuck in all the ingredients. Once tightly folded, add the tortilla to a pan on high heat and warm until sides are browned and slightly crispy. Slice in half to serve.

Simon Hill is a featured expert on Chris Hemsworth’s personalised digital health and fitness program, Centr, available from the App Store for iPhone and Apple Watch, the Google Play Store for Android, or online at Centr.com

