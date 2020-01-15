We're always looking for new ways to jazz up a simple fish supper – and actress Lisa Faulkner just shared one of her favourite recipes. The TV star, who co-hosts John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen with her chef husband John Torode, posted a photo of her supper on her Instagram Stories, commenting: "Baked harissa cauliflower, chickpea and tomato cod. So simple yet so full of flavour. This was one of the best recipes I've tried out from TV in a long while." The meal sounds delicious and just the sort of hearty, flavoursome dinner we'd like to cook at home.

We found the full recipe on the ITV website, which describes the dish as: "The crispy chickpeas and harrisa-basted cauliflower blend wonderfully with the roasted cod. If there are any leftovers, add some spinach and have as a delicious salad for lunch the next day."

Lisa and John's recipe serves four, has just five minutes of prep and take 25 minutes to cook. You'll need: a cauliflower, olive oil, harissa paste, chopped tomatoes, chickpeas, four cod fillets, lemon juice, coriander and salt and pepper to season.

On 5 January, Lisa shared a photo of a mouth-watering chocolate cake that she made for herself and her daughter Billie. Lisa captioned the image: "Felt a little blue this afternoon… back to school feeling I suppose so I baked a chocolate cake for my girl with no icing just the way we like it and we sat and had cups of tea and cake and watched old eps of #gavinandstacey. Don’t know if I’m ready to go back to work and her go back to school. I have loved these holidays. I have to say the chocolate cake made us feel much better!!!"

Can Lisa cook for us, please? Mealtimes in her home look the best!