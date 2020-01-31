John Whaite's Bloody Mary prawn tacos are a prawn cocktail lover's dream - they even have a splash of vodka The perfect hangover food...

While the Bloody Mary cocktail, like Marmite, may be a severely polarising thing, this permutation is sure to please most. The tender prawns in this recipe from John Whaite are so well suited to the spicy tomato sauce, and the celeriac slaw offers both earthiness and acidity to complement and cut through it all.

BLOODY MARY PRAWN TACOS WITH CELERIAC & LIME SLAW

Makes 4, Preparation time 15-20 minutes, Cooking time 15-20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

For the prawns

• 1 tbsp sunflower oil

• 1 banana shallot, peeled and finely sliced

• 1 celery stick, trimmed and finely sliced

• 2 cloves garlic, peeled and finely sliced

• ½ tsp celery salt

• 50ml/2fl oz) vodka or white wine

• ½ tsp Tabasco sauce

• 1 tsp horseradish sauce

• 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

• 150ml/1/4pt tomato juice

• 500g/1lb 2oz king prawns, peeled and veins removed

• 1 tbsp fresh parsley, finely chopped

• Freshly ground black pepper

For the celeriac slaw

• 100g/4oz celeriac, peeled

• 1 tbsp lime juice

• ½ tsp celery salt

• A small handful of coriander, finely chopped

To serve

• 4 flour tortillas

• Mayonnaise

• 2 fresh limes, cut into wedges

INSTRUCTIONS:

Step 1.

Set a large frying pan over high heat. Once the pan is hot, add the oil, shallot and celery. Fry for a minute until everything starts to sizzle, then reduce the heat to medium. Fry, stirring occasionally, for about 10 minutes, until the shallot is just softened. If the shallot starts to catch, reduce the heat further.

Step 2.

When the shallot is soft, increase the heat to high and add the garlic and celery salt. Fry for a minute then throw in the vodka or white wine and allow the alcohol to bubble and evaporate almost entirely. Add the Tabasco, horseradish, Worcestershire sauce and tomato juice and bring to the boil, then throw in the prawns. Fry just until the prawns are cooked through, then remove from the heat and stir in the parsley and a good grinding of black pepper.

Step 3.

For the celeriac slaw, coarsely grate the celeriac into a mixing bowl. Add the lime juice, celery salt and coriander.

Step 4.

To serve, fill the tortillas with the slaw before layering with the prawns. Top with a squeeze of mayonnaise and serve with lime wedges and extra slaw

This recipe is from Flash in the Pan by John Whaite, for more recipes like this you can buy his book on Amazon.

