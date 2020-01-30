You'd never believe this salmon and sesame salad recipe only takes 15 minutes to make A quick and easy healthy salmon recipe

This healthy salmon and sesame is great healthy choice for midweek suppers and any leftovers makes a substantial lunchbox option. The best part? It only takes 15 minutes to make and you're bound to already have the ingredients in your cupboard!

SALMON AND SESAME SALAD

Serves 2–3, Ready in 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS FOR A SALMON AND SESAME SALAD

• 250g/9oz microwaveable brown rice or quinoa

• 1 medium carrot

• ¼ small cucumber

• 1 tbsp sesame oil

• 1 ½ tbsp soy sauce

• 1 ½ tbsp sesame seeds

• 150g/5oz hot smoked salmon

INSTRUCTIONS TO MAKE A SALMON AND SESAME SALAD

Step 1.

Heat the microwaveable brown rice or quinoa according to the packet instructions and then leave to cool.

Step 2.

Meanwhile, grate the carrot and peel the cucumber into ribbons. In a small bowl, mix together the sesame oil and soy sauce.

Step 3.

In a dry frying pan, toast the sesame seeds, shaking until golden brown.

Step 4.

Toss half the sesame seeds and most of the sauce through the cooked rice or quinoa and then divide between plates. Top with the carrot and cucumber, then flake over the hot smoked salmon and finish with the remaining dressing and sesame seeds.

This recipe is from Hello Fresh, for more recipes like this or for more information, visit www.hellofresh.co.uk

