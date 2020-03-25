Great British Bake Off winner Nadia Hussain is well-equipped at whipping up delicious meals in the kitchen, having being crowned champion of the hit cooking show in 2015. But with many stockpiling essentials to get them through self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic, she has urged the public to make the most out of their food cupboards. Speaking on the BBC Coronavirus Newscast podcast, the TV chef said that stockpiling is “really unfair” on vulnerable people and key workers, and went on to share her top tips for sustainable cooking. Spoiler alert, it includes cake...

Nadiya is currently on her second week of isolation at her Milton Keynes home which she shares with her husband Abdal and their three children Musa, Dawud and Maryam. The star revealed her eldest child developed a cough last week, so she is using the extra time at home to think up exciting meals using everything at their disposal. On the topic of self-isolation, she said: “This is a really good chance for everyone to learn that the things that we would normally chuck in a compost bin – use that. Utilise our freezer, utilise the fridge and make sure we know how we’re preparing and storing our vegetables and our fresh produce.”

Nadiya baked this incredible three-tiered cake for the Queen's 90th birthday

So what is on her menu over the next few weeks, and how can we replicate it? One of her key recommendations was to make bulk meals that will create enough leftovers to freeze for a later date. For those with a sweet-tooth, the star revealed cake is a great snack to freeze - and who are we to argue? While ours may not be as impressive as the one Nadiya made for the Queen's 90th birthday, it's still worth a shot!

Lentils are also one of her go-to foods that can be repurposed for a range of different recipes. “Lentils because they are really good for you and you can make them in bulk, a little bit goes a really long way and you can vary what you do with them," she said. A lentil bolognese and a shepherd’s pie were among her recommended recipes.

Use up leftover banana peel with Nadiya's unusual burger recipe

The 35-year-old has also been taking to social media to reveal her latest concoctions, including a very unusual burger. "BBQ Banana Peel! It's delicious and nutritious and doesn't need to go in the bin," she captioned the picture. Who knew banana waste could look so tasty? "I can't take full credit for it, my dad has been cooking with banana peel since the beginning of time," she said on her Instagram Stories, before shredding it and frying it with onions.

