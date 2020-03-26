Megan Bull
During lockdown you can use our supermarket shopping list to make sure you get all of your fresh foods, household essentials, store cupboard stock and more.
With the UK on lockdown, many families across the country are putting more thought than ever into their weekly shops. Before planning to head to your nearest supermarket or arranging to have food delivered in the coming weeks, we recommend scrolling over our complete shopping list to make sure you get everything you need. From fresh foods and household essentials, to store cupboard stock and buying for young children or pets, this roundup will help you to tick all the boxes.
Fresh food
Make sure to grab some fresh food for the week, so that you can make plenty of tasty meals for you and yours. In particular, try and grab some fruit and veg to maintain optimum vitamin and mineral levels.
1) Milk
2) Juices
3) Butter
4) Meat
5) Fish
6) Fruit
7) Vegetables
8) Bread
9) Cheese
10) Salad
11) Eggs
12) Yoghurt
Store cupboard
Store cupboard foods can go a long way - whether you’re looking for tinned tomatoes to make a homemade sauce or baked beans to add to your morning slice of toast, we’ve got you covered.
13) Tinned tomatoes
14) Soups
15) Sauces
16) Breakfast Cereals
17) Rice
18) Pasta
19) Noodles
20) Pulses
21) Condiments
22) Coffee
23) Tea
24) Sugar
Frozen Foods
Sometimes it’s easier to stick some frozen food in the oven and have an easy night in, free from stress. If you’re running low on fresh foods, these frozen options will keep you going.
25) Pizza
26) Chips
27) Frozen vegetables
28) Frozen fruit
29) Frozen fish
Household
With everyone at home, why not indulge in a little spring clean? Tidy kitchen, tidy mind!
30) Bin bags
31) Kitchen roll
32) Foil
33) Dishwasher tablets
34) Washing up liquid
35) Washing powder
36) Fabric softener
Toiletries
All the essentials to help you get out of your pyjamas and leave you feeling fresh and clean.
37) Toilet roll
38) Toothpaste
39) Soap
40) Shampoo
41) Conditioner
42) Sanitary products
Baby and toddler
Keep your little ones feeling comfortable with these baby and toddler specific items.
43) Nappies/ underwear
44) Wet wipes
45) Dummies or comforters
46) Clothes
47) Specific toiletries for children such as sensitive shampoo
Pets
Everything you’ll need to keep your furry friends happy as can be.
48) Pet food
49) Poo bags
Non-essential treats
For anyone desperate to indulge a craving...
50) Chocolate
51) Wine
52) Beer
53) Biscuits
54) Soft drinks
55) Crisps
