James Martin has revealed the incredible way he is helping out during the current coronavirus pandemic. The Saturday Kitchen star has made an incredible 40kg worth of pasta for his local village while self-isolating, which will no doubt come in handy as shops continue to sell out of the easy-to-cook favourite. James even added "made with love" labels on each packet! Taking to Instagram, the 47-year-old shared a video of his impressive efforts, and it's safe to say James' neighbours will be well fed over the next few days.

In his videos, the famous chef's pasta could be seen in a variety of shapes, and each batch had been neatly packaged into brown paper bags. Dried pasta is an excellent type of food to stock cupboards with due to its long shelf-life, so it's no surprise that many supermarkets' pasta shelves have been left bare over the last week as self-isolating customers bulk-buy food that keeps.

James even tried on his old Ready, Steady, Cook uniform

Alongside a video of the pasta, James wrote: "40kg done for the village and now for some more. Only sound is birds tweeting. Love doing this. Love my job." Needless to say, James' fans were delighted by his efforts, and took to the comment section of his post to say so.

"Wish you lived in my neighbourhood," one cheekily wrote. "Wish your village was my village," another added. A third follower sweetly noted: "Food is a great healer and people need proper nourishment for immune system right now. Well done mister."

Later on, James shared a hilarious video of himself decked out in his old Ready, Steady, Cook uniform, adding that it "still fits". Taking once again to Instagram, James wrote: "I found it and it still fits! Stay safe all." Once again, the star chef brought a little cheer to fans, with one even writing: "You've just brought back so many memories of me watching Ready Steady Cook with my late nan. Thank you."

