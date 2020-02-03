Julie Neville's ham and mushroom croquettes are a family favourite - try them yourself A delicious meal both children and adults will love

Julie Neville loves to cook for her family and was inspired to write her new cookbook, Authentic Spanish Cooking, when she and her football legend husband Phil Neville spent three years living in Valencia, Spain. Julie, who is mum to Harvey and Isabella, says: “I’ve always found cooking therapeutic. It was an unbelievable experience and for the book to come out of it was a bonus.” Here, she shares one of her foodie loves: her ham and mushroom croquette recipe. "Croquettes are always a favourite in our house no matter what flavour," reveals Julie.

HAM AND MUSHROOM CROQUETTES

Serves 4, store filling in fridge overnight, cooking time 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

150g plain flour

100ml olive oil

One onion

200g mushrooms

150g ham

1l milk

Salt Pepper

One teaspoon of nutmeg

Eggs

Fine breadcrumbs

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1.

Chop the ham and mushrooms and sauté with the olive oil. Add the onion and the flour and stir continuously for three minutes.

Step 2.

Heat the milk in a separate pan and slowly add to the mixture stirring continually and heat until the desired consistency is achieved which is quite thick.

Step 3.

Remove from the heat and allow to cool before storing in the fridge overnight.

Step 4.

Place some plain flour in a bowl. In a separate bowl, place some beaten eggs. Take small handfuls of the chilled mixture and roll into balls. First, dip into the egg mixture and cover fully, then roll into the flour and finally roll in and coat completely with the breadcrumbs. Repeat this until you have used all the chilled mixture.

Step 5.

Heat enough sunflower oil in a pan until hot to cover the croquettes, then place into the oil. Cook for a couple of minutes on each side until golden. Step 6. Remove from the oil and place onto some kitchen paper to soak up any excess oil then plate up and enjoy!

Authentic Spanish Cooking, published by White Owl Books, is out on 28 February and available to pre-order now. Available in bookstores and at whiteowlbooks.co.uk

