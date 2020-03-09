A comforting Irish beef and baby beetroot hotpot recipe from chef Terry Edwards We love the sound of this hearty supper

With St Patrick's Day approaching on 17 March, we decided to share this delicious Irish hotpot recipe with you from chef Terry Edwards. "Irish beef is succulent and tender," says Terry, "And when paired with earthy baby beetroot makes for a nutritious meal that’s full of flavour." Just what we need to warm us up on a chilly day!

TERRY EDWARDS’ IRISH BEEF & BABY BEETROOT HOTPOT

Serves 4-6, preparation time 15-20 minutes, cooking time 2-2¼ hours

INGREDIENTS

700g/1½lb diced Irish chuck steak

1 tbsp plain flour

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1-2 tbsp vegetable oil

2 onions, peeled and sliced

3 carrots, trimmed and roughly chopped

200-300g/7-11oz bunch of baby beetroot, peeled and halved

1 tsp fresh thyme leaves

3 large Maris Piper potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced

600ml/1pt dark beef stock 3

0g/1¼oz butter 1

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 170°C, 325°F, Gas 3

Step 2

Toss the diced Irish beef in the plain flour and season well with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Step 3

Heat the oil in a heavy-based, deep casserole dish (with a lid) on the stove. Add the Irish beef and brown all over, in batches if necessary. Return all the meat to the pan and add the onions, carrots, beetroot and thyme leaves. Generously season with salt and freshly ground black pepper, then mix well. Arrange the sliced potatoes on top of the meat and veg mix, taking care to make the potato layer neat.

Step 4

Pour over just enough stock to come up to the bottom of the potato layer.

Step 5

Cover with the casserole lid and cook in the preheated oven for about 1½ hours. Remove the lid and dot the potatoes with the butter. Return the dish to the oven for a further 30 minutes to crisp the potatoes.