Fancy giving a standard pizza a new tasty twist? Then try this new recipe for spinach and caramelised onion tortilla pizza from The Body Coach, Joe Wicks (who is getting the nation fit every Friday morning at 9am on YouTube!). "This pizza is made with tortillas, and it’s a sharing FEAST!" says Joe. "Crispier, lighter and loaded with spinach, black olives and caramelised onion... what’s not to love?!" Joe has teamed up with recipe box company Gousto, who deliver precise ingredients and easy to follow recipe cards. Check it out here…

Joe's Spinach and Caramelised Onion Tortilla Pizza

INGREDIENTS

Serves 2 (double quantities for 4)

1 red onion

2 British free-range eggs

1 garlic clove

60g pitted black olives

1 mozzarella ball (125g)

50g rocket

120g baby leaf spinach

15ml balsamic vinegar sachet

40g onion marmalade pot

6 seeded tortillas

64g tomato paste sachets

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 240ºC/ 220ºC (fan)/ 475ºF/ Gas 9. Boil a kettle, then peel and finely chop (or grate) the garlic.

Step 2

Add the tomato paste to a bowl with the chopped garlic and a generous pinch of salt and pepper. Add 4 tbsp cold water and give everything a good mix up – this is your tomato sauce.

Step 3

Drain and pat the mozzarella dry with kitchen paper (squeeze as much liquid out as you can!). Tear the drained mozzarella into rough, bite-sized pieces. Slice the black olives in half, then peel and finely slice the red onion.

Step 4

Wash the spinach, then add it to a colander and pour boiled water all over it so that it starts to wilt. Rinse the wilted spinach under the cold tap until it's cool. Once cool, squeeze any excess water out of the spinach (as much as you can!).

Step 5

Add the seeded tortilla wraps to a baking tray (or two!) and spread the tomato sauce evenly all over them. Top the tortillas with the torn mozzarella.

Step 6

Add the wilted spinach, chopped black olives and sliced red onion, and dollop over the onion marmalade. Drizzle everything with 1 tbsp olive oil and season with a generous pinch of salt. Put the tray in the oven for 8-10 min or until the cheese has melted and the tortillas are crispy - this is your tortilla pizza.

Step 7

Whilst the tortillas are cooking, heat a large, wide-based pan (preferably non-stick with a matching lid), with a drizzle of vegetable oil over a medium-low heat. Once hot, crack the egg into the pan. Cover with a lid and cook for 2-3 min or until done to your liking. Add the rocket to a large bowl with the balsamic vinegar and gently toss until the rocket is coated.

Step 8

Season the fried eggs with a pinch of salt and serve the tortilla pizza topped with the fried eggs and dressed rocket. Dig in, sharing-style, and enjoy!

