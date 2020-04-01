Sophie Hamilton
Lisa Faulkner and her MasterChef host husband John Torode have shared a brilliant recipe for making apple pie without pastry. Find out how to cook the dessert here…
Can Lisa Faulkner and John Torode do their daily Instagram recipes forever, please? We are loving the simple-yet-tasty dishes they are sharing with us over video – from toad in the hole to potato skin crisps and now a super easy recipe for apple pie. No-one really wants to make pastry, do they? It's quite the faff and hard to get right, so any shortcuts get a thumbs up from us. In the video, Lisa reveals: "This is John's genius recipe and I love it because you don't need pastry. All you need is bread!"
Lisa and John met on Celebrity MasterChef
John adds that the pie doesn't even have to be apple – telling viewers that you can use banana and chocolate spread as fillings too. Amazing. The couple, who present John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen together, suggest serving the dessert with some extra pieces of apple and a good dollop of plain yoghurt (or cream if you have it).
Fans posted lots of compliments for the pair, with one writing: "I am loving these videos. You’re making cooking so accessible and you bring a smile to my face too ... thank you." There was also a comment from an NHS worker, who wrote: "Love watching you guys after a hard shift in ambulance control yesterday." And a parent wrote: "My kids and I are really enjoying these recipes. We loved our no yeast pizzas at the weekend. Thank you x."
John and Lisa cook their cheat's apple pie Photo: Instagram / Lisa Faulkner
Lisa & John's cheat's apple pie with no pastry
INGREDIENTS
- 4 slices of bread, crusts cut off
- 2 apples peeled and sliced
- 1dst spoon sugar
- 1oz butter
- Cinnamon or vanilla
- 1 tbsp water
- 1tbsp melted butter
- Extra sugar for sprinkling
INSTRUCTIONS
- Cook apples in sugar, butter, water and vanilla until softened. Cool slightly.
- Roll out bread so it’s really thin.
- Brush butter around edge of the bread. Spoon a little of the apples on one half of the bread taking care to keep edges clear and fold over the other half of the bread pinching the edges closed.
- Brush with melted butter, sprinkle with sugar and bake 180c 12-14 minutes.