John Torode and Lisa Faulkner's stunning wedding cake REVEALED Marbled cake design inspiration right here….

It's no surprise that superstar chefs John Torode and his new wife Lisa Faulkner chose the perfect wedding cake for their big day on Thursday - just look at how gorgeous it is! Cake designer Charlotte White took to Instagram to share a photo of the couple's wedding cake, captioning the shot: "Loved making this marbled Wedding Cake, festooned with sugar roses, wildflowers, and eucalyptus. Delivered to the stunning Aynhoe Park yesterday."

What with the couple's initials on the front and the venue details tagged in the photo, we're confident this is their fabulous wedding cake...

The baker later shared a close-up shot and revealed how much she enjoyed baking this beauty. "I really loved making the little details on this cake. Making sugar flowers takes time and patience, but is so worth it!"

Marbled wedding cakes have been all the rage in recent years, adding a little something extra to your centrepiece. Also, you can choose any colour you like, which is ideal if you want your cake to match your colour scheme.

Photo: James Fear

There's no denying that Eucalyptus is the foliage of the moment when it comes to wedding cakes, and it's just so beautiful. According to clockbarn.com: "You might know eucalyptus as something that makes you feel better when you’ve got a cold or even as a koala’s favourite snack but there’s way more to this fab foliage than that. There are actually over 700 varieties of eucalyptus and all of them are said to represent healing and protection. But, it’s definitely the gorgeous colours and shapes that make eucalyptus a favourite of couples everywhere."

John and Lisa married in an intimate wedding ceremony at Aynhoe Park. They celebrated with their close friends and family at the wedding, where her 13-year-old daughter Billie was her "best woman".