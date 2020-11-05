How to bake posh chocolate chip cookies to make lockdown a whole lot better

Leanne Bayley
Chocolate chip cookie recipe: Pastry Chef Gaëtan Fiard has shared how to bake the ultimate chocolate chip cookies in lockdown.
Biscuit lovers, it's your time to shine during the coronavirus lockdown 2.0! If you're on the lookout for the ultimate chocolate chip cookie recipe, then Pastry Chef Gaëtan Fiard is here to help.
We're talking about those moreish cookies that are gooey in the middle, with melting chocolate chunks and a crumbly edge – our mouths are watering just thinking about it.
Gaëtan, who has worked at some of Paris’ top starred establishments (including Terre Blanche in Provence, where he is currently based), has revealed a surprisingly simple recipe that will be passed down for generations to come.
Want to know the best bit? Most of the ingredients are already in your kitchen cupboards.
Ingredients for chocolate chip cookies
Serves around 20 cookies
- 100g brown sugar
- 50g coconut sugar
- 5g sea salt
- 200g flour
- 2g baking powder
- 75g chocolate chips
- 100g butter
- 1 egg
How to make chocolate chip cookies
Step 1: Soften the butter in a bowl
Step 2: Add in all your cookie ingredients
Step 3: Mix it all
Step 4: Scoop the dough into balls of 25g each
Step 5: Bake for 6 minutes at 180°C. Midway through cooking, make sure you rotate your baking tray to give an even bake
Step 6: Serve and devour
