How to bake posh chocolate chip cookies to make lockdown a whole lot better

Biscuit lovers, it's your time to shine during the coronavirus lockdown 2.0! If you're on the lookout for the ultimate chocolate chip cookie recipe, then Pastry Chef Gaëtan Fiard is here to help.

We're talking about those moreish cookies that are gooey in the middle, with melting chocolate chunks and a crumbly edge – our mouths are watering just thinking about it.

Gaëtan, who has worked at some of Paris’ top starred establishments (including Terre Blanche in Provence, where he is currently based), has revealed a surprisingly simple recipe that will be passed down for generations to come.

Want to know the best bit? Most of the ingredients are already in your kitchen cupboards.

Ingredients for chocolate chip cookies

Serves around 20 cookies

100g brown sugar

50g coconut sugar

5g sea salt

200g flour

2g baking powder

75g chocolate chips

100g butter

1 egg

How to make chocolate chip cookies

Step 1: Soften the butter in a bowl

Step 2: Add in all your cookie ingredients

Step 3: Mix it all

Step 4: Scoop the dough into balls of 25g each

Step 5: Bake for 6 minutes at 180°C. Midway through cooking, make sure you rotate your baking tray to give an even bake

Step 6: Serve and devour

