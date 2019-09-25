Ex Celebrity MasterChef winner Lisa Faulkner shares her bakewell mug cake recipe - and it only takes 12 minutes! A quick mug cake recipe to tuck into alongside Celebrity MasterChef this evening...

Tuning into Celebrity MasterChef this evening? Back in 2010 Lisa Faulkner took home the crown and since has solidified herself as a celebrity chef in her own right. Here, Lisa shares with HELLO! a quick and easy bakewell mug-cake recipe for you to tuck into during tonight's episode. It only takes 12 minutes so you can make alongside you cuppa, fuss-free!

Lisa says: “Pure heaven in a mug! And just perfect with a glass of Belvoir’s Raspberry & Lemon Cordial to complement the rich raspberry jam. What a way to celebrate simply taking a break!”

ELDERFLOWER BAKEWELL MUG CAKES

Makes 4, Preparation time 12 minutes, Cooking time 3 minutes, plus standing time

INGREDIENTS

• 75g/3oz unsalted butter, melted

• 2 medium eggs

• 50g/2oz caster sugar

• 75g/3oz ground almonds

• 75g/3oz self-raising flour

• 3 tbsp Belvoir Elderflower Cordial

• 6 tbsp raspberry jam

• 15g/1/2oz toasted flaked almonds

• Icing sugar, to dust

• Fresh raspberries, to serve

• Whipped double cream (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Beat the melted butter with the eggs and sugar. Fold in the ground almonds, flour and 2 tbsp of the cordial.

2. Mix the jam with the last 1 tbsp of cordial and spoon into the bottom of 4 x 300ml/1/2pt microwave-proof mugs and then divide half the cake mixture between them. Add another half tbsp of jam to each then top with the rest of the cake mixture. Scatter over the flaked almonds.

3. Put 2 mugs in the microwave and cook on FULL power (800 watts) for 3 minutes until risen and firm to the touch. Repeat to cook the other 2 cakes. Leave to stand/cool for 5-10 minutes then dust with icing sugar and serve with fresh raspberries and cream if you’re feeling indulgent.

Lisa Faulkner's recipe comes from her collaboration with Belvoir Fruit Farms. If you’d like to get involved with the harvest, visit belvoirfruitfarms.co.uk where there will be tips on how to pick the right plant, what you’ll need to do it (just a bin bag really) and where to get your elderflowers weighed.