How to make a DIY McDonald's McMuffin breakfast while in quarantine Missing the golden arches? We've got just the thing…

Remember when you used to leave your house and head to the McDonald's drive-thru for an easy breakfast on a weekend? Oh, how we miss the golden arches - and specifically the Sausage and Egg McMuffin - nothin' beats it. Below you’ll find instructions so you can re-create your own version of the iconic sausage and egg McMuffin at home. Trust us, it's a winner…

What you’ll need for one McMuffin...

Ingredients for a McDonald's Sausage and Egg McMuffin

1 english muffin

1 egg

75g Sausage Meat

1 American Cheese Slice

Cooking oil

Pinch of salt

Pinch of pepper

Ingredients for a McDonald's hashbrown

1 egg

1 potato

Cooking oil

Pinch of salt

Pinch of pepper

Method for a McDonald's Sausage and Egg McMuffin

Step 1: How to make a patty

Season sausage meat with a pinch of salt and pepper then shape into balls. Flatten into patty shapes and cook under a pre-heated grill for 6-7 minutes on each side (or as per instructions on packaging).

Step 2: How to make the egg for a McMuffin

Brush the inside of a metal ring with a little oil and place in a small frying pan. Pour in just enough water to cover the base then bring to the boil. Crack the egg into the ring, cover the pan and cook for 2-3 minutes.

Step 3: How to assemble a McMuffin

Toast your muffin until golden brown and assemble your McMuffin by layering the patty and egg on top of a slice of cheese.

Step 4: How to make the hash brown to accompany your McMuffin

To make a hash brown, grate the potato into a bowl. Mix in an egg then season with salt and pepper. Heat a glug of oil in a pan then add spoonfuls of the mix. Flatten and cook until golden brown on both sides.

What you'll need: a metal egg ring

A set of metal egg rings, £15.99, Amazon

