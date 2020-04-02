How to make a DIY McDonald's McMuffin breakfast while in quarantine 

Leanne Bayley
The McDonald's egg & sausage McMuffin is the ultimate breakfast to try while on lockdown due to McDonald's being closed and the ingredients are easier than you think...
Remember when you used to leave your house and head to the McDonald's drive-thru for an easy breakfast on a weekend? Oh, how we miss the golden arches - and specifically the Sausage and Egg McMuffin - nothin' beats it. Below you’ll find instructions so you can re-create your own version of the iconic sausage and egg McMuffin at home. Trust us, it's a winner…
What you’ll need for one McMuffin...
Ingredients for a McDonald's Sausage and Egg McMuffin
- 1 english muffin
- 1 egg
- 75g Sausage Meat
- 1 American Cheese Slice
- Cooking oil
- Pinch of salt
- Pinch of pepper
Ingredients for a McDonald's hashbrown
- 1 egg
- 1 potato
- Cooking oil
- Pinch of salt
- Pinch of pepper
Method for a McDonald's Sausage and Egg McMuffin
Step 1: How to make a patty
Season sausage meat with a pinch of salt and pepper then shape into balls. Flatten into patty shapes and cook under a pre-heated grill for 6-7 minutes on each side (or as per instructions on packaging).
Step 2: How to make the egg for a McMuffin
Brush the inside of a metal ring with a little oil and place in a small frying pan. Pour in just enough water to cover the base then bring to the boil. Crack the egg into the ring, cover the pan and cook for 2-3 minutes.
Step 3: How to assemble a McMuffin
Toast your muffin until golden brown and assemble your McMuffin by layering the patty and egg on top of a slice of cheese.
Step 4: How to make the hash brown to accompany your McMuffin
To make a hash brown, grate the potato into a bowl. Mix in an egg then season with salt and pepper. Heat a glug of oil in a pan then add spoonfuls of the mix. Flatten and cook until golden brown on both sides.
What you'll need: a metal egg ring
