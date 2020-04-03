Ruth Langsford tries her hand at a new dish for dinner – and the end result will make your mouth water The This Morning host shared a photo on Instagram

Ruth Langsford revealed that she tried her hand at toad in the hole on Friday evening, and the end results looked scrumptious! Taking to Instagram, the This Morning star shared two videos of her dinner, a before and after clip. In the first, juicy sausages could be seen sizzling on a frying pan while thick, onion gravy simmered away on the stove. Alongside the mouthwatering footage, Ruth wrote: "Sausages browned, onion gravy simmering, batter made. Here we go toad in the hole." In the next video, a delicious baking tray full of crispy batter and sausages could be seen, proving that Ruth is a talented chef.

Ruth has been keeping her fans up to date with her and husband Eamonn Holme's life under lockdown, frequently sharing videos with her social media followers. The doting mum even revealed her new morning beauty routine, giving herself a bouncy blow-dry and a rosy lip. "My first attempt at 'studio' hair and makeup… sorry @sandy_mac_makeup and @mauriceflynn!!" Ruth hilariously added.

As for Eamonn, the veteran presenter shared a glimpse into his man cave! That's right, the Manchester United fan has his very own room filled with team memorabilia, a red floor in honour of the team's kit colour, signed photos and a limited edition Opus, signed by Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Bobby Charlton. The doting dad shared a photo revealing that the room also has a desk and computer for him to work from and, most importantly, a life-sized cut out of Ruth wearing an apt red dress.

"I have found a great solution to working from home with Ruth," Eamonn captioned the post. "Even though she's constantly by my side and despite a shaky start there hasn't been a disagreement in days. Never a cross word. #workingfromhome #workmates #workfromhome."

