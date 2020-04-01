Ruth Langsford has a chic blonde bob and a full fringe, which has become her trademark hairstyle over the years during the days she presents daytime television. But in a new video posted on Instagram this week, the Loose Women panellist rocked a new 'do. In the footage, Ruth had styled her hair in a chic high ponytail, and many of her fans complimented the look, with one writing: "Love your hair up!" while another wrote: "I think you look fab with your hair off your face." A third added: "Your hair looks lovely up Ruth!" A fourth commented: "This hairstyle really suits you!"

Ruth Langsford looked stylish with a high ponytail

While Ruth tends to wear her hair down, the star has been more experimental over the past few months, and has showcased a stylish half-up 'do while presenting This Morning earlier in the year, as well as a bouncy blowdry while filming for QVC. The TV personality's short hairstyle is high maintenance and she pays regular visits to hairdressers Leo Bancroft in Surrey so that she can keep it the perfect length. She regularly experiments with different hues of blonde highlights too, and over the years has dyed her hair various colours, including jet black and auburn. The star's hair is always full of volume, and she previously revealed that she keeps it looking nice and thick by having tape hair extensions.

The This Morning presenter with husband Eamonn Holmes

Last year, Ruth shared a video on Instagram of herself getting the extensions fitted and explained the process to her followers. She said in the footage: "Good morning. I am having my hair extensions. These little things. They are for more thickness rather than length, obviously. They have been taken out and are being put in so you can keep the same ones – clever isn’t it?!" Tape hair extensions are popular with a number of the Loose Women panellists, with Stacey Solomon and Andrea McLean among the stars known to have had them put in their own hair to help add fullness. Ruth previously revealed that she was getting tape extensions after her hair was thinning as a result of the menopause.

Like every other television presenter right now, Ruth is currently having to do her own hair and makeup on the days she presents This Morning, due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, the star took to Instagram to share some videos of her DIY attempts, and apologised to her glam squad, for her efforts. She wrote: "My first attempt at 'studio' hair and makeup… sorry @sandy_mac_makeup and @mauriceflynn!!"

