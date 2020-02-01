Ruth Langsford shares photo of her breakfast and it's got us feeling hungry The This Morning star also shared an adorable video of her dog

Ruth Langsford took to Instagram on Saturday morning to share a snap of her breakfast – and it's surprisingly faff-free! In a social media photo, the This Morning star revealed that she had opted for a simple (but delicious looking) plate of fried eggs on toast, topped off with a dollop of ketchup. The TV star added the caption: "Sometimes you just have to treat yourself." Ruth's meal was surrounded by the morning newspapers and a nice big cup of tea. We can feel our tummies rumbling…

WATCH: A look at Ruth Langsford's career

Just before sharing the snap of her morning meal, the 59-year-old treated fans to an adorable video of her beloved pet dog Maggie laying on her and husband Eamonn Holmes' bed, with her little tongue poking out. Ruth added the caption: "Tongue out Saturday!"

MORE: Amanda Holden praises This Morning hosts Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes in sweet post

Ruth shared a snap of her breakfast on Instagram

MORE: See inside This Morning stars' Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' house

It wasn't quite as serene a morning on Sunday, when Ruth went into her bedroom to find that cheeky Maggie had left muddy paw print marks on her white duvet cover. Doting mum Ruth shared a video of Maggie's mishap on Instagram, and was heard saying: "Whose are these dirty feet marks? Who's got dirty feet on my bed? Is it you?"

Ruth admitted that she didn't mind too much, writing in the caption of the footage: "Good job I love her so much!" The mother-of-one later shared a sweet video of Maggie with her mum Joan, who often comes over to her house for Sunday lunch. "Chats and cuddles with Grandma," she wrote.

Eamonn adopted Maggie, a Border collie cross, in 2011 after he fell in love with her at a celebration for the tenth anniversary of the Uxbridge Dogs Trust Centre. After showing a video of the pet to Ruth and their son Jack, they were soon convinced that she would make their family complete.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.