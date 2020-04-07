Zoe Sugg just tweaked Mary Berry's banana bread recipe to perfection We'll be making this banana bread recipe in self-isolation…

Zoe Sugg is one keen baker, and the popular YouTube star has taken to the kitchen to make banana bread and filmed it for her Instagram followers. She wrote alongside a short video: "Probably the 1000th banana loaf recipe you’ve seen so far during isolation, but when a girl's got overly ripe bananas and an Instagram account what else she gonna do?"

Dressed in a springtime co-ord by Fabienne Chapot, the 30-year-old told her followers that she had used Mary Berry's chocolate chip banana bread, but tweaked it by doubling up the ingredients to make a slightly bigger loaf. Plus, she covered the top of her loaf with demerara sugar - a tip from her mum - to give it a little crunch. We're all for that!

Ingredients for chocolate chip banana bread

2 ripe bananas

2 tbsp milk

100g soft butter or baking spread

150g plain flour

150g caster sugar

1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

1 tsp baking powder

2 free-range eggs

100g dark chocolate chips

Zoe added a heavy dusting of demerara sugar to her loaf before putting it in the oven

Watch the video below to see how Zoe made her tasty treat. One fan wrote: "Loved this! I never bake but this seems fun and easy! Might try my hand at this one, looks so tasty."

During the video, Zoe complained to her boyfriend Alfie that her chocolate chips had dropped to the bottom of the loaf, and her fans rushed to the comments section to advise her to coat the chocolate chips in flour before adding into the loaf mixture.

