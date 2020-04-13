Victoria Beckham reveals clever trick for using up leftover Easter eggs The Beckham family have been using this hack since 2018...

Remember Victoria Beckham's genius hack for using up your surplus of Easter eggs? It may be two years since she first revealed how her children make use of their leftover treats, but we don't think it will ever get old! After all, most of us tend to grossly overestimate the amount of chocolate we can reasonably consume in one day.

Cruz and Romeo melted down their Easter eggs

Back in 2018, the former Spice Girl delighted her Instagram fans by revealing that the Beckham family melt their leftover eggs and turn them into decadent chocolate strawberries - how clever! Victoria posted a video of her sons Romeo and Cruz busy at work in the kitchen, asking them: "What are you doing boys?" Romeo replied: "Melting down the Easter eggs and making chocolate strawberries," while swirling a bowl of milk chocolate over the hob. "Smells so good," Cruz added in the background. Victoria followed it up with another video of Romeo dipping the strawberries in chocolate. She asked her chef friend Gordon Ramsay: "What do you think about this @gordongram?"

Both Victoria and her husband David have been keeping busy during the coronavirus lockdown by experimenting in the kitchen of their country home in the Cotswolds. In early April, the fashion designer revealed that she had been making creamy pots of chocolate fondue at home with her children, with sliced apples and bananas for dipping. Posting videos of the finished product on Instagram, the mum-of-four explained: "Today while dad [David Beckham] was clearing out the garage, using his time efficiently, he found an old fondue set!" Indulging in the dessert alongside Romeo and Cruz, Victoria could be heard laughing as she said: "The chocolate is supposed to be more runny." Perhaps the melted chocolate Easter eggs would create a better consistency if the Beckham family wanted a repeat of the delicious dessert.

Meanwhile, former footballer David has proven he is quite the baker, whipping up everything from lemon drizzle cake to decadent Nutella cake over the past few weeks. It's safe to say the Beckhams are providing enough recipe inspiration to last us until next Easter!

