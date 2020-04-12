David Beckham has delighted fans over the past few weeks by showing off his impressive baking skills amid the coronavirus lockdown, but his most recent experiment in the kitchen is very controversial. Remember when David posted a picture of his bangers, mash and gravy dinner complete with a side of coleslaw? Well, he has proved he is the king of unusual dinner combinations with yet another unconventional meal involving coleslaw - perhaps we have found the former footballer's favourite side dish!

WATCH: David's daughter Harper tend to his injures following a cooking mishap

"Another controversial coleslaw moment with shepherd's pie," he wrote on his Instagram Stories next to a picture of his dinner plate. The pie was covered in Bisto gravy with a side of sweet corn - plus not one but two unusual additions in the form of coleslaw and baked beans. Quite an acquired taste if you ask us, and several fans agree. One Twitter user joked: "I can’t stop looking at the absolute car crash occurring on David Beckham’s dinner plate."

While David's savoury meals have divided fans, he has shown off his culinary skills by baking some delicious sweet treats over the past few weeks - we all have our strengths in the kitchen, right? The father-of-four recently created a mouth-watering Nutella cake featuring a chunky, brown sponge base topped with thick, Nutella icing and sprinkled with nuts, as well as a Nutella pizza for dessert. Meanwhile, lemon drizzle cake is another recipe 44-year-old David has up his sleeve. If he carries on testing out his skills in the kitchen throughout the coronavirus lockdown, the former England captain could give TV cooking legend Mary Berry a run for her money!

David added coleslaw and baked beans to his shepherd's pie!

His wife Victoria, on the other hand, has confessed that she is more than happy to take a back seat when it comes to cooking, leaving David to his own devices in the kitchen. The former Spice Girl recently revealed she prefers cleaning the dishes - and if her husband's desserts taste as good as they look, we imagine the dirty dishes are entirely worth it.

