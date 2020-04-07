Keeping busy during lockdown, Victoria Beckham revealed that she's been making creamy pots of chocolate fondue at home with her children - and they're loving it. Posting videos of the finished product on Instagram, the mum-of-four explained: "Today while dad [David Beckham] was clearing out the garage, using his time efficiently, he found an old fondue set!" Clearly a hit with her family, Victoria served up the steaming chocolate pot with sliced apples and bananas for dipping. Indulging in the dreamy dessert alongside her sons Romeo, 17 and Cruz, 15, Victoria can be heard laughing as she says "the chocolate is supposed to be more runny. Now we're going to argue over why it's not runny enough but the bottom line is, we found a fondue set and it's really good fun!"

Victoria posted the video on Instagram

Using her time at home to spend quality time with her children, just last week Victoria shared a hilarious video of her lookalike daughter, Harper, 8, working as an usher in the 'Beckham cinema'. Dressed in her comfiest loungewear, Harper could be seen smiling from ear-to-ear as she carried an usher's tray filled with plenty of sweet treats over to her mum. Asking what sweets were on offer, Harper told Victoria: "I have buttons, rice crackers, M&M's, Wotsits and healthy chocolate!" Settling down for a cosy night on the sofa, Victoria revealed that her family were spending the evening watching Bohemian Rhapsody - and we're just a little bit jealous.

Victoria and David have both been exploring their culinary skills in lockdown

While practicing social distancing at their home in the Cotswolds, Victoria and David Beckham have both been exploring their culinary sides. Documenting her husband's attempt to make a beef ragu rigatoni from Hello Fresh, two weeks ago Victoria posted another heartwarming clip of Harper tenderly putting a plaster on her dad's index finger after he cut his hand cooking. "First injury is a fact," Victoria captioned the moment.

