Royal pastry chefs release recipe for the Queen's birthday cupcakes - and they look so delicious The Queen turned 94 on 21 April

Ever wondered what it would be like to try a royally-approved cake? To celebrate the Queen's 94th birthday - which falls on 21 April - the royal pastry chefs have released a mouth-watering chocolate cupcake recipe, so we can get a taste of royal life at home.

The royal family's official Twitter page shared photos of the pretty sweet treats, covered with pastel-coloured icing and decorated with sweet nods to Her Majesty, including delicate roses and gold crowns. "Happy birthday to Her Majesty! To celebrate The Queen's birthday we are sharing a chocolate cupcake recipe from The Royal Pastry Chefs," the caption read, before encouraging followers to get creative in the kitchen and share their own cake pictures.

While the cakes on the royal family's social media are finished with royal icing, the recipe can be tweaked to use buttercream instead, depending on personal preference - but there's something quite special about baking cakes from the Queen's own culinary team, using the aptly named royal icing, don't you think?

So if you know of someone who is celebrating a birthday in lockdown or want to brighten up a neighbour's day, these cakes are easy to make and delicious...

RELATED: Meghan Markle's favourite acai bowl recipe is ultra-easy and Instagrammable

The Queen's chocolate cupcakes

🎂🧁🎈Happy birthday to Her Majesty! To celebrate The Queen's birthday we are sharing a chocolate cupcake recipe from The Royal Pastry Chefs.



Remember to share your creations with us #royalbakes pic.twitter.com/Qqje7Cju63 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 21, 2020

INGREDIENTS

Cake sponge (serves approximately 15)

15g vinegar

300ml milk

50ml vegetable oil

60g butter (melted and cool)

2 eggs

5ml of vanilla essence

250g of self-raising flour

75 of cocoa powder

300g caster sugar

10g bicarbonate of soda

100g white chocolate chips

cupcake cases

Buttercream icing:

90g of high percentage dark chocolate

100g butter

125g icing sugar

Royal icing, instead of buttercream:

Add food colouring to pre-made royal icing to create different colours

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat the oven to 150 C

Combine the flour, sugar, cocoa powder and bicarbonate of soda into a mixing bowl

Whisk the eggs in a separate jug, with the vanilla essence, melted butter, oil, milk and vinegar

Slowly add the wet mixture into the dry mixture, little by little. Ensure the batter is smooth with no lumps. Finally, add the chocolate chips (alternatives could be nuts, dried fruit)

Lay the cupcake cases onto a tray. Divide the mixture into the cases and bake for around 15-18 minutes

Buttercream icing

Cream the sugar and butter together, until light and creamy. Add in the warm melted chocolate

Pipe the icing on the top of cakes for decoration, or gently use a teaspoon or small spatula to ice

Royal icing

Roll the icing out and cut into circular disks

Lay the disc over the cupcake and mould to the required shape

MORE: 6 top chefs share hacks to jazz up takeaways - using store cupboard staples!