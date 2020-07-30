The Queen's favourite dessert is even more decadent than we imagined This royal recipe is a must-try in the hot summer weather!

Have you ever wondered what's on the menu when the Queen holds state banquets at Buckingham Palace? Former royal chef Darren McGrady has revealed one of the monarch's favourite desserts – and it's even more decadent than we imagined!

It's long been known that the Queen has a sweet tooth, particularly when it comes to chocolate, so it's no surprise that her go-to dessert is a rich, mint and chocolatey delight known as a Bombe Glacée Royale. Her Majesty is such a huge fan that a fruity version was even served at her wedding in 1947! "An ice-cream bomb was actually served at the Queen and Prince Phillip's wedding - a Bombe Glacée Princess Elizabeth, and that had strawberries in it," Darren explained in a YouTube video, before walking viewers through how to make the royal recipe.

Speaking of the mint ice cream and chocolate creation, the chef said: "Probably one of the most popular puddings served at the state banquet was a Bombe Glacée. And I say 'pudding' because, in the royal family, anything that is served after the entre that's sweet is a pudding."

Darren McGrady revealed the ice cream pudding was often served at Buckingham Palace

Don't have an ice cream machine to hand? No need to worry, Darren said you can easily make the retro 1800s pudding at home using regular kitchen utensils.

So if you're looking to impress at your next dinner party, then whip up this tasty royally-approved ice cream dessert – which was traditionally served on a disc of sponge to prevent it from sliding off the butlers' trays!

The Queen's Bombe Glacée Royale pudding recipe:

INGREDIENTS

250g sugar

200 ml of water

5 egg yolks

Whipping cream

Crème de menthe

Green food colouring

Chocolate

Bendicks Bittermints

METHOD

Place the water and sugar into a pan and bring them to the boil (until it reaches 30 degrees) to make a really strong and dense sugar syrup. If you don't have a thermometer, keep reducing it until you have 5 fluid ounces.

Once the syrup has cooled, pour it into a bowl with the egg yolks and whisk before placing the bowl on top of a pot of water. Whisk until it breaks, so the consistency is like water.

Take it off the heat and whisk in a mixer for about 5 minutes until it creates ribbons.

In a separate bowl, whip the cream until stiff and add crème de menthe and green colouring. Fold in the mixture and ladle it into the bomb mould (or a pudding mason lined with cling film), making sure the bottom is flat. Freeze overnight to set.

Use a ring mould to remove the middle section of the ice cream. Grate chocolate and pour it into the hole in the centre, before placing the extra ice cream back over the top. Darren explained: "This makes it much easier when we turn out the bomb." Place it back in the freezer to set.

Tip out the bomb onto a plate. To add the finishing touch, Darren suggested garnishing the pudding with cream and Bendicks Bittermints, which he said is "one of the Queen's favourites." Cut them in half, turn them on their sides and decorate them with icing. Serve and enjoy!

What you'll need:

Bendicks Bittermints pack of 2, £15.99, Amazon

