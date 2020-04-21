Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrated her daughter Carys' birthday in style on Monday, ensuring the day was finished off with the most spectacular cake. To mark her 17th birthday, the Chicago actress presented Carys with a stunning birthday cake topped with fresh blackberries and strawberries, colourful wildflowers and little star-shaped candles. "The end of a delicious day," Catherine captioned the picture.

Carys shared a picture of the half vanilla, half chocolate cake on Instagram

While it appears to be a classic white iced cake, Carys later shared her own photo of the decadent design to thank her followers for their messages - and it's actually a half-and-half cake! "Thank you for all the birthday love today. Hope you are all staying safe and healthy," the teenager wrote next to the half vanilla, half chocolate treat, topped with melted chocolate on one side. Why choose one flavour when you could have the best of both worlds in one sweet treat?

PHOTOS: Inside Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' beautiful New York mansion

Carys marked the special occasion at home, surrounded by her family amid the coronavirus lockdown. As well as the delicious food, her mother also shared some never-before-seen photos of Michael Douglas' daughter from over the years, which she posted in a tribute message on Instagram. Alongside the post, Catherine wrote: "CARYS!! is 17 today. What joy these years have brought me. You never cease to amaze me and my love for you is endless." Carys was one of the first to respond to her mum's sweet caption, writing: "Thank you for giving me the gift of life and being the best role model and inspiration."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carys being entertained by her brother during lockdown

Although the family has been making the most of their time together during the coronavirus lockdown, the Hollywood star recently revealed that she and Michael's teenage children have been starting to annoy one another. Carys' older brother Dylan, 19, shared a video of himself playing his bass guitar and revealed that it wasn't going down too well with his sister. "From the quarantine. Times may change me, but COVID-19 will not change the fact my bass playing annoys @carys.douglas when she is doing homework. Nor does it change the fact I can't remember lyrics. Stay safe everyone," he wrote in the caption. Perhaps Carys enjoyed a day off on her birthday!

YUM: 12 best meal delivery services to order while you self-isolate on lockdown